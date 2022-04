Nick Cenac is moving to a new school close to home. The former South Terrebonne girls basketball coach has been hired for the same position at E.D. White Catholic. "We are excited to add Nick to our girls basketball program," E.D. White athletics director Kyle Lasseigne said Tuesday. "His track record and ability to develop young athletes make him a welcome addition to the E.D. White family. We are truly blessed."

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO