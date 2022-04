Chris Pratt is typically on the internet sharing family photos or highlighting his strict diet. Though the actor has developed a reputation for being the "worst" Hollywood Chris by some factions of the Internet, many of his coworkers have stuck by him. One of those people has been his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn, who has previously spoken out in defense of Pratt. Now, upon seeing online calls for the action star to be replaced as Star-Lord, The GotG 3 director has clarified his feelings on the matter.

