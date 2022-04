ODESSA, Texas — The UTPB sports complex has gotten a facelift since its been under the management of the University. "For the month of march, we actually shut the whole park down and we've done more than $150,000 worth of work out here," said Todd Dooley the Director of Athletics at UTPB. "We did dirt work, we installed fences, we installed gates, stuff that really needed attention from a safety standpoint, a playability standpoint."

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO