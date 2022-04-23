ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Peter Kay says he's 'doing great' as he launches wheelchair accessible boat in Lancashire in rare public appearance - after returning to the stage for first tour in 11 years

By Eve Buckland For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Peter Kay looked delighted as he launched a new wheelchair accessible boat in Chorley, Lancashire on Wednesday,

The comedian, 48, who recently returned to the stage for his first tour in 11 years, smiled as he launched the Wheelyboat - which allows anyone with limited mobility or any form of disability to try watersports - at the Anderton Centre.

Charity, Wheelyboat Trust, provides mobility, learning and sensory impaired people of all ages with independent access to activities on the water.

The star wore a black polo shirt, matching jacket and jeans, paired with a cap as he cut the ceremonial ribbon to launch the boat - before waving at fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUEcp_0fIC4N8o00
Good cause: Peter Kay looked delighted as he launched a new wheelchair accessible boat in Chorley, Lancashire recently

After being introduced as guest of honour, to laughter Kay was given a T-shirt emblazoned on the back with the words 'Honorary Instructor'.

Kay said: 'It's very lovely to be here today, I'm honoured to be asked to launch this fantastic wheelyboat, which I hope gives a lot of people a lot of pleasure and happiness out on the water.

'The Anderton Centre is a fantastic place and I love coming here, and the people are really nice and when it's a nice day and there's an heatwave you think you're in the south of France.'

Kay then stepped down to the water's edge to cut the ribbon on the boat, adding: 'I'm just going to get on with cutting it with the scissors... I did think, I might be smashing a bottle against it, but apparently in the modern world that is not allowed for re-cycling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RneLk_0fIC4N8o00
Sighting: The star was lending his support to charity, The Wheelyboat Trust 

'I've never launched anything in my life, apart from one of my children - no, only kidding.

'So I declare, this fantastic wonderful wheelyboat officially - don't all run and jump on - open.'

Asked how he was doing, Kay said: 'I'm great thank you very much, nice to be doing something, nice to be doing this.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIZey_0fIC4N8o00
Go for it: The comedian, 48, who recently returned to the stage for his first tour in 11 years, smiled as he launched the Wheelyboat - which allows anyone with limited mobility or any form of disability to try watersports - at the Anderton Centre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeytr_0fIC4N8o00
Sail away: The star wore a black polo shirt, matching jacket and jeans, paired with a baseball cap as he cut the ceremonial ribbon to launch the boat

Kay also shook hands and spoke briefly to local MP and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The Coulam Wheelyboat V17 - a purpose-built fully wheelchair-accessible powerboat is the first for public use in Lancashire.

Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative (LOAI) and national charity The Wheelyboat Trust joined forces to fund, build and provide the new vessel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfkWy_0fIC4N8o00
Vessel: The Coulam Wheelyboat V17 - a purpose-built fully wheelchair-accessible powerboat is the first for public use in Lancashire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229ZSM_0fIC4N8o00
Background: Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative (LOAI) and national charity The Wheelyboat Trust joined forces to fund, build and provide the new vessel

Andy Beadsley, director of The Wheelyboat Trust said: 'Wheelyboats are a lifeline for anyone with a disability, as each boat removes the barriers and enables disabled people to participate alongside and on equal terms with their able-bodied counterparts.

'All too often people with disabilities are restricted in the activities they can take part in due to lack of accessible facilities and equipment, which is something we are striving to change.'

David Germain, chief executive at The Anderton Centre, added: 'The North West has the second-highest proportion of disabled people in the UK, and in Greater Manchester alone there are over 521,000 people living with disabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5tIZ_0fIC4N8o00
Greetings: Kay also shook hands and spoke briefly to local MP and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKEBp_0fIC4N8o00
Clobber: After being introduced as guest of honour, to laughter Kay was given a T-shirt emblazoned on the back with the words 'Honorary Instructor'

'We've long wanted to be able to accommodate those on our doorstep and further afield to take part and enjoy a range of waterborne activities, and for once participate on equal terms with their able-bodied counterparts.'

This comes as Peter left his audience in hysterics with a hilarious wedding quip after he made his hotly-anticipated return to the stage on Good Friday for his first tour in 11 years.

The comedian performed his first Dance For Life show at Manchester Central Convention Complex and quickly left guests laughing with a joke about being twenty minutes late for the show.

It comes Peter was seen donning an 80s-inspired ensemble of a multicoloured headband, a record-print jacket and gold lurex joggers as he gleefully addressed the crowds in footage obtained by MailOnline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvpZZ_0fIC4N8o00
There he is!  This comes as Peter left his audience in hysterics with a hilarious wedding quip after he made his hotly-anticipated return to the stage on Good Friday for his first tour in 11 years

The star has not performed a show since cancelling a huge 14-month stand-up tour in 2017 citing 'unforeseen family circumstances'

But he showed he was back on top comedy form, as after arriving on stage twenty minutes late, Peter quipped: 'Sorry we're late, they're a bit slow coming in.

'A lot of you won't get a chance to dance anymore. If you're like me, it'll be every four years at a wedding for about 11 minutes until they play something modern and you sit down because you feel about 100.'

The tour profits will be donated to Cancer Research UK, with the event billed as 'the dance-a-thon party that will change lives.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPMTN_0fIC4N8o00
He's back! The comedian has been absent from the spotlight for several years, but delighted fans with his return to the stage (pictured in 2011)

They feature singing and dancing performances from Peter, with further scheduled performances in London and Liverpool.

Inside shots from the fun-filled night saw Peter take his place behind the DJ decks while vintage clips of his Channel 4 sitcom, Max & Paddy's Road To Nowhere, played on the big screen.

He then joined a host of dancers while showing off his own moves and clapping.

Last month Peter joined Instagram to promote his new tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jv4Q5_0fIC4N8o00
Light show: A light show lit up the stage as Manchester welcomed the comedian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEU1g_0fIC4N8o00
Go for it: The comedian was joined by dancers as he took to the stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSLaN_0fIC4N8o00
Good spirits: Peter showed off his best moves as he partied the night away 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVZbI_0fIC4N8o00
Go for it: Inside shots from the fun-filled night saw Peter take his place behind the DJ decks while vintage clips of his Channel 4 sitcom, Max & Paddy's Road To Nowhere, played on the big screen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5nqP_0fIC4N8o00
Sighting: Peter was in his element as he waved at the crowds during his return
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvcRh_0fIC4N8o00
Wouldn't miss it: Crowds packed out the show as they celebrated Peter's return
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdquL_0fIC4N8o00
Good to see you: The comedian performed his first Dance For Life show at Manchester Central Convention Complex - marking his first tour since 2011 (pictured 2011)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05N7W0_0fIC4N8o00
In demand: Crowds packed out the convention space as Peter returned to the stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KzVf_0fIC4N8o00

A pair of tweets from Peter's official Twitter account, the first since September 2021, shared a link to his new Instagram, reading: 'Peter is now on Instagram please give him a follow his new official account.'

The new Instagram account only has two photos – a shot of Peter and a promo poster for his show, Peter Kay's Dance for Life.

'Extra tickets just released for Peter Kay's Dance for Life in Manchester and Liverpool,' the caption teased.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2zhN_0fIC4N8o00
Here he is: Last month Peter joined Instagram to promote his new tour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMoJY_0fIC4N8o00

It comes after Peter made his long-awaited return to the stage last year, receiving a standing ovation following his three-year absence.

The comedian appeared at a charity gig at Manchester's O2 Apollo in August and fans were delighted to see him.

Surprised by the reaction, he told the crowd: 'I've never in my life had a standing ovation when I came on. I'm going to go away for four more years.'

Peter cancelled his tour in December 2017, citing 'unforeseen family circumstances', and made a brief return to the stage the following year when he made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share.

The tour was due to run across the UK and Ireland from April 2018 through to summer 2019 - and Kay had only announced it one month earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeTMB_0fIC4N8o00
Social media: The new Instagram account only has two photos – a shot of Peter and a promo poster for his show, Peter Kay's Dance for Life

But he said on December 13, 2017: 'Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

'This unfortunately includes my upcoming standup tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

'My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.'

He had previously been due to make a comeback with the series of Dance For Life shows to raise money for Cancer Research UK in April and May 2020.

But the events had to be postponed in March last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kay did however release a special audio-only episode of his comedy Car Share with co-star Sian Gibson in April last year in an attempt to 'cheer people in some way'.

He also made a brief return last January when he called into Cat Deeley's new BBC Radio 2 programme, as they discussed the New Year and embarrassing stories.

Kay's fans had raised concerns for his health after his appearance on the BBC's Big Night In back in April 2020, with some saying he looked 'far from 100 per cent'.

Last September, it emerged his absence from the public eye had seen money continue to roll into Good Night Vienna Productions, the firm he established in 1999.

Described as a 'writing, performing and TV production' business, its shareholder funds were £24.8million by the end of March 2020 - £1million up on the year before.

Some £23.3million of the company's funds were held in 'cash in bank and in hand', while its only reported spending was limited to just £1,495 - on 'motor vehicles'.

Kay, whose 2010-11 tour made it into the Guinness World Records after he performed to more than 1.2million people, lives with his wife Susan and their three children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLmRl_0fIC4N8o00
Exciting: Kay recorded an audio-only version of Car Share in April 2020 with his co-star Sian Gibson

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cat Deeley
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Peter Kay
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Quotes About Daughter Lilibet

Loving their lives with Lilibet! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became proud parents of a baby girl in June 2021. The little one joined big brother Archie, who arrived in May 2019. "Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Lili’s birth. "He’s held […]
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancashire#Wedding#Public Use#Dj#Wheelyboat Trust
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

90 Day Fiancé's Anny Francisco Shares Final Photos of 7-Month-Old Son Before His Death

Watch: 90 Day Fiance Star Announces Death of 7-Month-Old Son. 90 Day Fiancé's Anny Francisco is living a parents' worst nightmare. Two days after sharing that her and husband Robert Springs' 7-month-old Adriel died, the grieving mom posted her final moments with her son. "This was the last photos an hour before my son's surgery," the reality star wrote in Spanish in an April 23 Instagram post alongside a series of pictures of Adriel at the hospital. "Life is unfair I just wanted to have my children."
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Cool off With Kids During Hawaii Getaway

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are living it up in Hawaii with their children. InTouch Weekly reported that the family traveled to Maui for a few days filled with fun and relaxation. Interestingly enough, while discussing their family vacation on social media, Audrey noted that she actually won the trip and that they finally got to enjoy it after putting it off due to their busy schedules.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

344K+
Followers
32K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy