ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Brightside Studios opens on Camelback

northcentralnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 2022 — A new space for Phoenix artists, wannabe artists and coffee lovers opened its doors Feb. 22 in North Central Phoenix. Brightside Studios, located at 839 E. Camelback Rd., offers a unique membership concept for...

northcentralnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
KOLD-TV

Tucson couple adopts at first-ever Pets of Pima Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Historic Fourth Avenue was barking with excitement during the Pets of Pima Parade, Saturday. The event sheds light on pups in need of a forever home. Animal shelters from across Southern Arizona held adoption events, hoping to find the right connection. It did just that for the Droher’s.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
Greyson F

Authentic Hawaiian Restaurant Opening Soon

Friend shrimp is one available menu option.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. There are only so many trinkets, souvenirs, and ukuleles visitors can cram into their suitcases when leaving Hawaii. Most of what tourists love about the state, sadly, must remain. Serving more as inspiration for a return trip than anything else. However, while it might not be possible to replicate the humid air or the beautiful ocean here in the Valley, it is possible to at least eat food similar to that island vacation.
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Phoenix, Arizona?

Phoenix has one of the most diverse culinary scenes in the entire state of Arizona. The food has a distinct taste that you won't find anywhere else, with desert flair and style unique to the area. This Tuscan infused cuisine is part of the reason that the barbecue you'll find in Arizona is so gosh darn good tasting. Now when you go to Arizona, the first thing you will know is all the different types of food.
KTAR.com

Liberty Market fully reopens doors after completing renovation

PHOENIX — Popular downtown Gilbert restaurant Liberty Market will fully reopen its doors after completing a full renovation and redesign. The restaurant will reopen its doors Monday debuting a more efficient layout that will enhance the dining experience with a freshly designed environment, according to a press release. Liberty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Bachelorette Parties#Musicians
ABC 15 News

Tech billionaire buys CrackerJax in Scottsdale, plans to build 'mixed-use campus'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After years of rumors and proposals, the nearly 28 acres that are home to CrackerJax amusement park in Scottsdale has finally sold. Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the site at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale on Wednesday for $55.5 million through CrackerJax Land Company LLC, a newly formed Delaware-based limited liability company.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Redevelopment of shuttered Phoenix mall will cost nearly $1B

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is proposing an agreement with Concord Willshire Capital LLC for the redevelopment of the defunct Metrocenter Mall, which was once the largest mall in the Southwest but closed in 2020 due to market changes and the Covid-19 pandemic. Florida-based Concord Willshire Capital and...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Couple gets married 37,000 feet above Arizona in impromptu wedding

Dozens of passengers arriving in Phoenix Sunday took a flight they will never forget. For two people on board it was life changing. They got married 37,000 feet above Arizona. Jeremy and Pam Salda say "I do" on Southwest flight 2690 after weather delays and cancellations forced them to miss their scheduled vows in Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts

Comments / 0

Community Policy