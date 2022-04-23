ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf still rehabbing after surgery

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzPXn_0fIAmatE00

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is on the mend after undergoing foot surgery to clean up some issues that surfaced from an earlier procedure.

“He’s still rehabbing from surgery but, he’s involved with everything we’re doing,” coach Pete Carroll said Thursday. “He’s really tuned in and really happy to see the way he’s returned to us with a lot of stuff in the future coming up.

Carroll also addressed the elephant in the room – whether or not the two sides had discussed a contract extension as of yet.

“He seems is to be very focused on what’s going on right now and being in position to help other guys as we get started,” Carroll said. “He’s shown a really good mentality about the return. As far as conversations and all that kind of stuff about the future of it, we haven’t really been directly on the topic at this point.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His Favorite NFL Player Of All-Time

Russell Wilson is now playing for the same team that his favorite NFL player of all-time ended his career with. Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos’ new quarterback was asked on Instagram to name his favorite player of all-time. Wilson chose former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star quarterback...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Former First Round Pick to Seattle

With the NFL Draft just days away, there is no shortage of conjecture of what the Green Bay Packers will do. With four picks in the top 60, there is a plethora of trade rumors and speculation over who the Packers will draft. Obviously, with the trade of Davante Adams earlier this offseason, many expect the Packers to be targeting a wide receiver early. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed that several trades could occur around the NFL on Draft Day. One of them involving the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks involved Jordan Love and the Packers moving up to the ninth overall selection.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drums up boring new motto Broncos fans will be forced to love

Denver Broncos fans are eager to see Russell Wilson take the field for the first time since acquiring the star quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks. While there’s still plenty of time until the regular season, fans have been able to catch glimpses of Wilson in the Broncos’ Orange. The quarterback had a media appearance on Monday during which he unveiled a slightly corny, but very fitting, new catchphrase that we’re sure he will speak into existence in Denver. Via Dov Kleiman, Wilson revealed his new motto, “Broncos Country, let’s ride.”
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Received More Support This Week: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is hoping to make a comeback. The veteran NFL quarterback has been working out with various players across the country this spring, hoping to get a chance with a team. Earlier...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is ‘All-In’ On A Deebo Samuel Trade

Deebo Samuel remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers – for now, anyway – but with the NFL Draft coming up, a trade could be in the works. According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the New York Jets are “all-in” on a trade for the All-Pro wide receiver.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Is Over: NFL World Reacts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be single once again. He and his former fiance Shailene Woodley were giving their relationship another chance before Woodley said she was “done” with him. Per E! News, everything was on Rodgers’ terms and nothing was going to change about...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers targeting massive trade to get Aaron Rodgers an elite weapon

The Packers are in dire need of weapons after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders, but they could be looking to Las Vegas for the remedy. Perhaps the biggest question the Green Bay Packers face entering the 2022 NFL Draft and the remainder of the offseason is how they are going to build the offense around Aaron Rodgers. After the club traded away Davante Adams to the Raiders, that left a gaping hole in the wide receiver room and group of pass-catchers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Rumor

Green Bay Packers fans have been hoping for a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially following the loss of Davante Adams this offseason. However, the latest NFL Draft rumors suggest the Packers could be looking at another offensive position in the first round. “Sources tell...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Brian Flores wanted to draft 1 QB instead of Tua Tagovailoa

There have been several reports that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores never truly believed in Tua Tagovailoa, and the latest seemingly confirms that. Former WQAM radio host Orlando Alzugaray recently told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel to do some “digging” about which quarterback Flores wanted to draft instead of Tagovailoa in 2020. Kelly accepted the challenge, and he discussed his findings during an appearance on Alzugaray’s “Big O Radio Show” podcast this week. Kelly said that quarterback was Jordan Love.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy