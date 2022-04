Manchester City scored just one goal in its Champions League quarterfinal tie, but it was enough for the team to get past Atletico Madrid as it posted a pair of clean sheets. The Cityzens likely will need more offensive production when they host Real Madrid in the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup on Tuesday. Manchester City is looking to reach the final for the second consecutive year, while Real Madrid, which got past defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals, is seeking the 14th title in club history.

