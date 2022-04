SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Baseball Associate Head Coach Danny Evans passed away Saturday after a year-long battle with stage four Melanoma cancer. He was 41. “Danny had a tremendous impact on Gonzaga that reached far beyond the baseball field,” Gonzaga Baseball Head Coach Mark Machtolf said. “He had a positive influence on hundreds of student-athletes. Danny was an outstanding baseball coach and colleague, but more importantly he was a great husband, father, and friend. He will be deeply missed.”

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO