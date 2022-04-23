The Worst Morning Beverage For Acne-Prone Skin, According To A Dermatologist

Shutterstock

Waking up to a painful breakout is inevitable for many of us, and to say red blotches or bumpy patches is annoying and painful would be an understatement. If you have acne-prone skin, visiting a dermatologist is imperative to find a treatment and personalized advice that works for you and your skin. Additionally, many skin experts will say that reevaluating your diet can aid your journey immensely, as certain foods, drinks and additives can worsen acne while creating a well-balanced intake and hydrating often can help it improve.

We checked in with a dermatologist and skincare expert to learn more about how daily sugary, syrupy and popular iced coffee drinks can affect acne-prone skin. Read on for tips and suggestions from board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jeffrey Hsu, M.D., FAAD and Founder of Oak Dermatology, and why he believes this type of beverage to be a hindrance to healthy, supple, clear and hydrated skin.

So, Is Sugar-Loaded Iced Coffee the Worst A.M. Drink for Acne-Prone Complexions?

As the weather gets warmer, many of us will either make iced coffee at home or order it at our favorite coffee shop. Coffee in itself has many health benefits, from providing antioxidants to caffeine that helps decrease fatigue. Iced coffee or coffee in general is not bad for your skin, Hsu explains, but what you add to it can exacerbate acne-prone skin (we’re talking sugar packets, high-fat creamers, syrups, etc).

Scientists believe that following a low-glycemic diet may reduce acne because this diet eliminates spikes in your blood sugar, Hsu says. When your blood sugar spikes, it causes inflammation throughout your body. “These spikes also cause your body to make more sebum, an oily substance in your skin,” Hsu notes. “Both inflammation and excess sebum can lead to acne.” Through a series of small studies in recent years, he says, it was and is still found that “people most prevalent to acne, once placed on a low-glycemic diet,” were getting less acne. “So,” Hsu adds, “it is safe to say that having sugary drinks daily (or eating sugary foods) can contribute to more acne in the skin.”

When asked if anyone who has acne-prone skin should avoid sugary syrups in their coffee, Hsu says, “absolutely,” for the reasons above. “The skin is the largest organ of our bodies. We are what we eat,” he says, adding that the old saying rings true when it comes to acne and skincare. “Our diet does directly affect the skin in many ways besides acne,” he continues, stressing that iced coffee additives like sugary syrups, creamers, etc. can also “contribute to dehydration and premature aging.”

Possible healthier suggestions include zero-calorie monk fruit sweeteners, stevia packets, low-fat creamers and drinking your iced coffee black. Another helpful tip to remember if you’re a coffee lover with acne-prone skin is that having coffee every day is not the issue, it’s often what you choose to sweeten it with and exactly how sweet or sugary that might be.