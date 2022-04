The Red Sox roster is going to look a bit different for the club’s first series of the year in Toronto, beginning Monday. But just how different remains unclear. Any players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to travel to Canada and play against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre this year. Anyone who falls under that category will be placed on the restricted list for the duration of the team’s four-game series and will not receive pay or service time. The Red Sox have multiple players who remain unvaccinated, manager Alex Cora said, though the exact number is unclear. Starter Tanner Houck is one of them and will not be able to pitch in Toronto.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO