Stitt signs bills aimed at helping Oklahoma National Guard members

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House approves a bill that would give rebates of up to a thousand dollars for state income taxes owed this year. The proposal would allow for rebates of up to five-hundred dollars per individual or a thousand for married couples. For example, a couple who owes five-hundred dollars in state income taxes would be repaid five-hundred. If individuals or couples didn’t have to pay additional money in income taxes when they filed, they wouldn’t qualify. The bill now heads to the Senate.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO