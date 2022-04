Smokepurpp is defending himself after a video has gone viral of the South Florida rapper performing to a mostly empty crowd. Currently, Smokepurpp is on the second leg of his We Outside Tour. During a recent show in Michigan on April 16, video was captured of the "Duck" rhymer's set, which shows him rapping to a far less than capacity crowd. In the video, Purpp performs his song "123." While there appear to be a couple dozen enthusiastic fans near the front of the stage, the camera pans to the right to show that the venue is mostly devoid of people.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO