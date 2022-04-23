Cool Facts About 27 Iconic Movie Songs

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a form of self-care. In the action-comedy, in theaters April 22, Cage plays an even more over-the-top version of himself, who, in dire need of money, agrees to attend a superfan’s birthday party. The problem is, that admirer (played by Pedro Pascal) is wanted by the CIA for an alleged kidnapping. Cage is soon tasked with taking down the bad guy like he’s done so many times before in his films , forcing him to blur the lines between his truth and his fiction.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO