ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Cool Facts About 27 Iconic Movie Songs

By Jason Wiese
Cinema Blend
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are only so many movies that fall under the category of “musical,” but most movies do have a musical element to them that lends much to their timelessness. I am not specifically talking about film scores here, but of the catchy and powerful pop hits that have accompanied some of...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Relationship With Heath Ledger While Filming Brokeback Mountain

Heath Ledger was an extraordinary actor whose film career was taking off to new heights. You may remember Heath Ledger initially for films like A Knight’s Tale and 10 Things I Hate About You. Just when he was getting award recognition for The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain, he passed away at the age of 28. Ledger’s co-star from Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal, opened up about what his relationship was like with his co-star while filming the Academy Award-nominated movie.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Stephen King's Firestarter: Meet The Main Characters Of The New Zac Efron Movie

It’s rare for Hollywood to go very long between Stephen King adaptations. In fact, there hasn’t been a year without the premiere of a new King project or new season of an existing King show since 2008. In 2021, Constant Readers were treated to a double dose on the small screen – with Lisey’s Story on AppleTV+, and Chapelwaite on Epix – but 2022 is all about feature films, and the first set to arrive is Keith Thomas’ Firestarter.
MOVIES
Financial World

Top 5 movies that will change your life and thinking

There are many movies in a few years that marked an era in the movie industry and made a real boom in the world. Still, there are ‘those’ movies that change your life and perception of life. We believe that you have certainly watched either all or some of these 5, but still for those who have not, we will present you the top 5 films that will leave a big impression on you.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Kenny Loggins
Person
Shirley Bassey
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Huey Lewis
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Bob Dylan
TIME

11 Movies Where Actors Play Fictionalized Versions of Themselves

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a form of self-care. In the action-comedy, in theaters April 22, Cage plays an even more over-the-top version of himself, who, in dire need of money, agrees to attend a superfan’s birthday party. The problem is, that admirer (played by Pedro Pascal) is wanted by the CIA for an alleged kidnapping. Cage is soon tasked with taking down the bad guy like he’s done so many times before in his films , forcing him to blur the lines between his truth and his fiction.
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Movieweb#Academy Awards#The Sundance Kid
Daily Mail

Sinqua Walls scores Wesley Snipes role in reboot of White Men Can't Jump

Sinqua Walls' hoop dreams are coming true. The American Soul actor has been tapped to play opposite rapper Jack Harlow in the reboot of White Men Can't Jump. The 37-year-old shared the good news with his fans on social media writing, 'It's Time To get To work! They Never said it was Easy!! They Just said it would be worth it!'
MOVIES
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Guitar
ComicBook

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman in New Dark Comedy-Thriller

At the end of last month, the Academy Awards saw Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Samuel. L Jackson reuniting to celebrate the 27th anniversary of their iconic film. Shortly after the ceremony, it was announced that Jackson and Thurman would be teaming up yet again for a new film. The Kill Room is an upcoming dark comedic crime thriller from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone. According to a new report from Deadline, the duo will be joined by Zack Snyder's Justice League's Joe Manganiello.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mads Mikkelsen Gives ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Update, Says Harrison Ford Was ‘a Monster of a Man’ On Set

Click here to read the full article. Mads Mikkelsen is on quite the run right now. The actor is currently making the rounds to promote “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which saw him step up to take on the role of Grindelwald, which Johnny Depp had vacated. But that isn’t the only blockbuster series that the franchise-hopping star is helping to revive. Next summer he’ll star in the currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie, playing a mysterious role that is rumored to be a villain. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mikkelsen professed his love of the Indiana Jones franchise...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
MOVIES
Thrillist

The Nicolas Cage Movies To Know Before His 'Massive' Action Comedy

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a slick meta action-comedy starring Nicolas Cage as a heightened version of his oddball offscreen persona, opens with a (non-Cage) character enjoying a Nicolas Cage movie. On TV, we see Cage playing longhaired ex-Army Ranger Cameron Poe in Con Air, one of the ‘90s movies that helped the actor transition from eye-bugging eccentric leading man to world-saving action hero. Eventually, the scene gets interrupted by armed attackers, launching a kidnapping mystery that will drive the movie's plot, but in those brief opening moments of couch potato bliss, co-writer and director Tom Gormican signals that his movie will take place in a world like our own: one where Nicolas Cage is a beloved, if occasionally absurd, figure.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy