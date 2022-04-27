ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylerville, NY

Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Area Woman Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 1 day ago
A 40-year-old woman was arrested in the region after police said she drove drunk with a child in the vehicle.

State troopers pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation in the Saratoga County village of Schuylerville shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, according to New York State Police.

When a trooper spoke to the driver, identified as Elisha Novak, of Gansevoort, they smelled alcohol on her breath and observed signs of impairment, police said.

She was given roadside sobriety tests and arrested. Police said when Novak provided a breath sample, she tested as having a BAC of .17 percent.

The child was turned over to the care of a family member, authorities said.

Novak was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra's Law) and driving while intoxicated - previous conviction, state police reported.

Novak is set to appear in court on Tuesday, May 17, police said.

