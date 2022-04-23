Tia Mowry Celebrates Her 14th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Cory Hardrict

Shamea Morton has been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend to Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams since Season 6. Not much of her personal life has been on display on the show, except for a brief fallout with Williams due to Williams' once-close friendship with Phaedra Parks. But outside of the show, she has a full life. Prior to RHOA, Morton was already established in the business in her own right. She also has several acting credits under her belt, including Drumline, Single Ladies, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, and Ride Along 2. She's filled in on the popular V103 Atlanta morning radio show, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show, has a background in NBA dancing and cheerleading, and has been an Atlanta Hawks in-game host where she's provided sports commentary and conducted interviews. But before anything, she's a family woman.

