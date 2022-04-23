ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Tia Mowry Celebrates Her 14th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Cory Hardrict

By Yolanda Baruch
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actress Tia Mowry, 43, celebrated her 14th anniversary with actor Cory Hardrict, 42. The couple shared photos on their Instagram page to celebrate their happy matrimony, Bol News reports. The duo is one of the most unproblematic couples in the industry, and their longevity serves as Black love goals...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy