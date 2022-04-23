ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

How one businessman gives back after growing up homeless

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Montana owns the first black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirit, in the...

CBS Minnesota

Local 13-Year-old Pursuing PhD In Physics Friends With ‘Young Sheldon’ Actor In Real Life

Originally published April 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Elliott Tanner is just like any 13-year-old who loves playing video games and hanging out with friends — except kids his age are in middle school and he’s in college. He is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physics in May from the University of Minnesota and will start a PhD program there in the fall to keep up his studies of high energy theoretical physics. (credit: Tanner Family) He’s one of the youngest students the College of Science and Engineering has ever had, maintaining a 3.78 GPA and participating in undergraduate research and tutoring...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After More Than 100 Years, St. Paul Woman Finally Has Headstone To Mark Her Grave

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A graveside service in St. Paul on Saturday honored a woman who had been resting in an unmarked grave for 106 years. The service held at Union Cemetery for Emma Anderson, who served in the Salvation Army in the early 1900s, left her with a grave marker. In her lifetime, Anderson worked with Swedish immigrants in the St. Paul area. Maj. Paul Moore with the Salvation Army heard about Anderson’s story earlier this year. He wanted to honor Anderson with a headstone. “It’s a sad story…so we’re glad that we can honor her now,” Moore said. (credit: CBS) When Anderson died in 1916, she had no relatives left to put a stone on her grave. “Our mens group has about 15 to 20 members, and they jumped right in to raise the $800 so we could have a stone out here,” Moore said. “We just wanted something simple, something to mark where she is.” When Anderson died in July of 1916, she was honored by her fellow Salvation Army officers with a funeral service and procession down St. Paul’s Payne Avenue.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Viral Wastewater Load Up 100% From Previous Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 1,464 new cases and 10 deaths in the state on Friday, and meanwhile the Twin Cities metro’s viral load is up 100% from where it was the previous week, according to the Metropolitan Council. Case growth is slowly ticking upwards, reaching 12.9 new cases per 100,000 residents as of last week. That’s nearly double the figure for case growth compared to last month. The wastewater evidence also shows that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for about 93% of the cases examined in the last week, but subvariant BA.2.12.1 is likely to be come the dominant variant in the coming weeks. Hospitalizations are still below the line of caution, reaching 3.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 24 people with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Thursday afternoon, and an additional 210 people in non-ICU beds. MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements. Meanwhile, over 9.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 70% of the state’s population has received their first dose of the vaccine, while 46% have gotten their booster dose.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kids celebrate Earth Day, release buckets of ladybugs inside Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — To celebrate Earth Day, the largest mall in the U.S. decided that the best way to eliminate insect pests was to release ladybugs -- thousands of them. Children dumped buckets of ladybugs early Friday at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, KARE-TV reported. The ladybugs were set free on the live plants at the mall’s Nickelodeon Universe, according to the television station.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Prince Was Not Scared Of Nobody’: Childhood Friends Remember ‘The Purple One’

Originally published April 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday was a somber day of remembrance for Prince fans. Six years ago on this day, the music icon was found dead at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen. His fans often visit the Twin Cities around this date to learn about his life. Thursday night, WCCO caught up with some of Prince’s childhood friends to learn some hidden gems from their days as kids. In WCCO’s quest to confirm if a young boy seen in a 52-year-old film reel was Prince, we hoped to find another charismatic boy who was standing near the purple one on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black Business Spotlight: Pet-Taxicab LLC

New local business offers safe, convenient rides for animals. Attention, pet owners. Entrepreneur Latanya Pendleton is the owner of Pet-Taxicab LLC, a new Black-owned pet taxi service operating throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs. The owner comes equipped with a wealth of experience caring for various pets. Pendleton said,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Nurse Saves Baby From Choking While At Rochester Restaurant

Originally published on April 22, 2022 ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Brad Burt has been a nurse for nearly a decade, now at the Mayo Clinic working with kids. But it was while he was out to lunch recently when he really had to put basic first aid training to the test. He was about to leave when someone was calling out for a nurse or doctor. An infant was choking. His instincts kicked in, he performed the Heimlich maneuver, and he saved her life. “I’ve never had to use these skills before,” Burt said. “I’ve always done the training for it, but it’s never...
ROCHESTER, MN
WDIO-TV

Food fraud in a student meals program in Minneapolis leads to an arrest

MINNEAPOLIS - A man who authorities say is a target in a sweeping investigation into alleged fraud in a student meals program has been arrested on a passport charge. Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Mohamed Jama Ismail was charged with making a false statement when he applied for a new passport in March - after authorities seized his passport in January.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dermatology Clinic’s ‘No-Show’ Fees Going To Help Newly-Settled Refugees

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — “No show” fees can be a little taboo. You miss an appointment, you pay a fee. “I didn’t want to just take the money,” said Tareen Dermatology medical director Dr. Mohiba Tareen. “I wanted to do something good with it.” At Tareen Dermatology, that has locations in Roseville, Maplewood, and Faribault, the fee has always been a donation. Each year during Ramadan, Dr. Mohiba Tareen, Dr. Basir Tareen and the staff choose a different cause. This year, they decided to help newly-settled Afghan families find housing. “In order to rent many of these apartments, and landlords require tenant history, which...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Federal Officials Charge Minnesota Man With Passport Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man who is the target of a federal investigation for misappropriating federal child nutrition program funds has been charged with passport fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Mohamed Jama Ismail of Savage and other co-conspirators used shell companies to funnel millions of dollars to various individuals involved in the scheme.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota’s first Black-owned bank opens its doors

Of the 44 Black-owned banks and credit unions in the U.S. with approximately $8.12 billion in assets, none are in Minnesota. That changes today, when Minnesota’s first known Black-owned bank, First Independence Bank, 3430 University Ave. S.E., Minneapolis, opens for business. “We know that banks represent beacons of hope,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

