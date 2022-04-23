ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerry Washington makes ‘Simpsons’ debut as Bart’s new teacher

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKerry Washington is making her debut on “The...

ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
Anne Hathaway shows off her ‘coastal grandmother’ look to Nancy Meyers’ delight

Anne Hathaway is the latest celeb to come out as a lover of the "coastal grandmother" look that's taken over TikTok. The "Devil Wears Prada" star, 39, posted a pic of herself modeling cream-covered pants, a white button-up shirt and a straw hat on Instagram over the weekend. In her caption, she opened up about how much she adores the style trend, which was inspired by the ecru-drenched wardrobes worn by the sophisticated older female protagonists in Nancy Meyers films such as “Something’s Gotta Give” and “It’s Complicated.”
Watch ‘Hacks’ star Hannah Einbinder’s emotional speech at Jean Smart’s Walk of Fame event

Jean Smart just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her “Hacks” co-star Hannah Einbinder honored her with a hilarious and heartfelt speech. “Jean, every day that I get to wake up and look into your eyes is paradise,” Einbinder, 26, began. “I love laughing with you, I love yelling at you, I love crying with you. Every day with you makes me better.”
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Reportedly Settled on Whether or Not They Want More Kids

Click here to read the full article. Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engaged, fans aren’t speculating about the wedding date, they are wondering about them expanding their family. The reunited couple has already figured out their future plans when it comes to having kids, especially since they both have very busy careers. For anyone hoping for a Bennifer baby, it might be a disappointing answer for you. A Hollywood Life source is reporting that “they do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives.” It makes sense given that fact...
Sheinelle Jones remembers her late grandfather Dr. Val Brown Sr.

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones remembers the life and legacy of her grandfather Dr. Val Brown Sr. after he died at the age of 98. Sheinelle says she’s been touched by the outpouring of support from friends and family, and that she’s still learning more about him to this day.April 25, 2022.
The final episode of ‘This Is Us’ is coming —here’s how to watch

The Pearsons have one last story to tell. The famous family from NBC's "This Is Us" captured viewers' hearts when they first came on screen six years ago. With its trademark flashback format, the show gave audiences a glimpse of the Pearsons over the years, and how they evolved. After...
Former TODAY co-host Jim Hartz dies at 82

Longtime NBC newsman Jim Hartz passed away earlier this month. He co-hosted TODAY with Barbara Walters in the 1970s, covering events ranging from President Nixon’s resignation to the American bicentennial celebration. He was 82 years old.April 25, 2022.
Watch Sarah Silverman react to Nikki Glaser’s impression of her

Nikki Glaser tells Sarah Silverman how she inspired her career in comedy – and shows off her impression of her! She also tells Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her new reality show, “Welcome Home, Nikki Glaser,” and how she came up with the idea to include friends and family.April 26, 2022.
Nobody puts Busy in a corner: Busy Philipps on balancing acting and activism

Busy Philipps is a former teen star who’s navigated a successful Hollywood career in the nearly 25 years since she got her start. She’s also hosted her own talk show and podcast and written a New York Times bestselling memoir. And these days in particular, as she devotes more of her time to abortion access and transgender rights activism, Philipps is not so easy to put in a box.
