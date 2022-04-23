Kerry Washington makes ‘Simpsons’ debut as Bart’s new teacher

Anne Hathaway is the latest celeb to come out as a lover of the "coastal grandmother" look that's taken over TikTok. The "Devil Wears Prada" star, 39, posted a pic of herself modeling cream-covered pants, a white button-up shirt and a straw hat on Instagram over the weekend. In her caption, she opened up about how much she adores the style trend, which was inspired by the ecru-drenched wardrobes worn by the sophisticated older female protagonists in Nancy Meyers films such as “Something’s Gotta Give” and “It’s Complicated.”
