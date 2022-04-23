ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles reveals which part of wedding planning stresses her out

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic star Simone Biles is in full prep mode… not...

www.today.com

Essence

Simone Biles Shows Off Her Second Engagement Ring

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles gets a decoy engagement ring to protect the original. Bride-to-be Simone Biles is seemingly still on cloud nine after getting engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens on Feb 15. We are still unclear about when exactly the two plan to make it official and jump the broom, but the superstar gymnast wants to make sure her ring stays in tip-top shape.
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Continues Her Swimwear Streak in a High-Leg One-Piece

Simone Biles's swimsuit style continues to reign supreme. Just a few weeks after rocking tons of chic bikinis on vacation in Turks and Caicos, the Olympic gymnast offered another peek at her endless swimwear collection. While lounging poolside on April 7, Biles exuded spring vibes in a pastel purple one-piece by Riot Swim. The first photo of her Instagram gallery showcases some of the suit's key details: it has one shoulder strap, a trendy tie belt around the waist, and cuts super high at the hips. She also posted a second snap on Instagram to show off the back of the swimsuit, which features a sizable cutout.
Simone Biles
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Matches With Friend Kayla Simone in "Bride" Sweaters and Engagement Rings

Simone Biles is savoring every moment leading up to her big day at the altar. To express her joy over being engaged, the gymnast recently shared sweet photos with her close friend and fellow fiancée, interior designer Kayla Simone, on Instagram. In each shot, Biles and Simone flash their sparkling engagement rings while sitting side by side on a swing, clad in identical "bride" sweatshirts and matching white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. "Like Beyoncé, but with an F," the caption states.
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
Page Six

Raven-Symoné loses 40 pounds by kicking sugar with wife’s ‘fantastic cooking’

Raven-Symoné was able to lose a staggering 40 pounds thanks to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, and a sugar-free diet. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar,” Symoné, 36, said Wednesday while appearing on “The View” with Pearman-Maday. “I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system,” she explained, joking that she used to take in so much sugar from eating a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays...
Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall turns heads with unbelievable makeover

Tamron Hall made a grand entrance to her show this week when she turned heads as Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightyly, from Breasfast at Tiffany's. The star recreated a famous scene from the iconic movie and stepped out of a taxi wearing a string of pearls, a figure-skimming floor-length gown and Holly's infamous hairdo.
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica & C-Murder Look Happy During Prison Visit

Their connection began decades ago and while C-Murder continues to fight his case,Monica has proceeded to hold him down. In 2009, C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old and was sentenced to life in prison. His loved ones, including his brother Master P, have continued to argue his innocence and fight for his freedom. Monica and Miller first dated long ago and in recent years, Miller has taken to his Instagram to verbalize his love for the R&B star.
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Heads With Their Red Carpet Debut

Over a year into dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are finally making their red carpet debut. The attractive couple undoubtedly turned heads upon their arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. While the pair have publicized their sweet romance on Instagram and in interviews throughout the past few months, Sunday marks the first time they posed together on a red carpet. Harvey was a work of art in a sparkly couture gown from Tony Ward, while Jordan looked dapper in a sleek black tux.
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Praises Ex-Wife Shaunie O'Neal, Blames Himself For Divorce: "It Was All Me"

They have one of the healthiest co-parenting relationships in the entertainment industry and haven't been shy about speaking openly about the missteps that occurred during their marriage. Shaquille O'Neal and ex-wife Shaunie were married in 2002 and divorced in 2011, and in a recent chat with The Pivot Podcast, he admitted that the demise of the union was his fault.
