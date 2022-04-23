FAA apologizes to Capitol Police after miscommunication

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 5:22 PM PT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued an irate statement over the evacuation of the Capitol, which caused a momentary bit of alarm until Capitol Police determined that there was really no “probably threat” from approaching aircraft. Pelosi blamed the incident on the FAA. In a statement, Pelosi said, “Today, and every day, our Congressional community is extraordinarily grateful for the heroism of our United States Capitol Police officers. In ordering the evacuation of the Capitol and vigilantly monitoring for a potential aircraft threat, our officers ensured the safety of all who work...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO