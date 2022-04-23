ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FAA apologizes to Capitol Police after miscommunication

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Aviation Agency is apologizing for not notifying U.S....

Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi blasts 'outrageous and inexcusable FAA mistake' that led US Capitol police to issue evacuation order over harmless military flight dropping Army skydivers at Nationals baseball game

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is blaming the Federal Aviation Administration after the US Capitol Police evacuated the Capitol complex in an embarrassing mix-up over a plane carrying US military skydivers. Capitol Police on Wednesday evening falsely identified the small aircraft as a 'probable threat,' when in reality it was carrying...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Capitol Hill Evacuation Order Was Case Of Miscommunication; No Threat, Nearby Aircraft Was For Nationals’ Game Parachute Stunt – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 5:22 PM PT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued an irate statement over the evacuation of the Capitol, which caused a momentary bit of alarm until Capitol Police determined that there was really no “probably threat” from approaching aircraft. Pelosi blamed the incident on the FAA. In a statement, Pelosi said, “Today, and every day, our Congressional community is extraordinarily grateful for the heroism of our United States Capitol Police officers.  In ordering the evacuation of the Capitol and vigilantly monitoring for a potential aircraft threat, our officers ensured the safety of all who work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Pelosi slams FAA, compares Nationals parachute stunt to Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi evoked the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot as she slammed the Federal Aviation Administration for failing to notify the Capitol Police of a military parachuting demonstration taking place at a nearby Washington Nationals baseball game on Wednesday night. The apparent miscommunication between the FAA and law enforcement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
