The Texas Rangers have to decide who will be sent down before Sunday. If you need a refresher on why, the roster currently sits at 28 but must be only 26 by May 1. As we look at a team that has not exactly started hot, a few names come to my mind right away. Kolby Allard (0-1, 10.38 ERA) and Josh Sborz (0-0, 11.25 ERA). Matt Moore, Garett Richards and others are way outpitching those two.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO