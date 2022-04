Red Mountain’s goal for the 2022 baseball season was to test itself in non-region play. It’s safe to say the Mountain Lions did just that. They took part in several mid-season tournaments, at one time traveling out of state to California where they saw a new level of talent with Division I players scattered across the field on every team. They were tired at times from the gauntlet of a schedule. There were times where they didn’t play like themselves.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO