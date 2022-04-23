ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Ken Block Drift His Four-Ton Diesel Dually Ford F-450 Pickup

By Brian Silvestro
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Block is one of the most skilled drifters on the planet, so if there's anyone who can get an 8000-pound diesel-powered dually pickup truck sideways, it's him. Block thought it would be a good idea to slide his massive 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty tow rig around an empty parking...

