An unruly Iowa City bus passenger faces multiple charges after he allegedly needed to be pepper sprayed by police, then injured an arresting officer. Iowa City Police were called to a bus stop on Hollywood Boulevard near The Quarters on Highway 6 East just before 1:30 Saturday afternoon for a passenger who was being belligerent to an Iowa City Transit driver. Arriving officers say they tried to convince the subject in question, identified as 29-year-old Dante Yance of Primrose Court, to leave of his own accord. He allegedly refused, then called 9-1-1 to complain. Dispatchers advised Yance that complaining about the other officers on the scene was not a proper use of 9-1-1. After being given several opportunities to hang up, Yance allegedly walked off the bus, but stayed on the line with 9-1-1.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO