Purdue Grand Prix: ‘Greatest spectacle in college racing’ returns with historical traditions

“Drivers start your engines!”

These famous words in motorsports will be yelled at the 65th annual Purdue Grand Prix today.

Called the “greatest spectacle in college racing,” the Grand Prix race will host 1,000 live spectators, according to its website, and countless virtual fans to cheer on their fraternity, sorority, residence hall or other organization as they race the 160-lap circuit.

While many people know the Grand Prix for the go-kart race itself, there are a lot of traditions that accompany the Grand Prix.

The race was born in 1958 when a few engineering students wanted to exercise their skills and knowledge in a practical environment, according to the Purdue Grand Prix website. They made karts from scratch with lawn mower engines and competed in a 144-lap, 60-mile race.

After that, the Grand Prix as everyone knows it today was created.

The Grand Prix is also closely modeled after the famous Indianapolis 500 race that is held every Memorial Day weekend.

For example, both races start with 33 drivers and the Grand Prix track is based on a template of the Indianapolis 500 track.

A long-standing and well-known Grand Prix tradition involving a glass of milk is also imitated from the Indianapolis 500.

“It dates back to the 1930s when one of the winners of the Indy 500 dumped a glass of milk on his head and drank some of it,” Grand Prix Senior Board President Russell Kleiner said.

While the milk suppliers at Grand Prix are classified and supposed to be kept a secret, Kleiner said, the winner of the Grand Prix is given a glass of milk they can drink or dump on their head.

This year, there will be the ninth alumni race as part of the Grand Prix, Kleiner said.

“We allow alumni drivers to come back and race, which is really cool”, Kleiner said. “Every five years we do this, so 65, 70, 75, 80, etc., so I work with alumni a lot to plan this race.”

Kleiner said he is very excited to partake in other traditions like the senior board bridge tradition, where the senior board goes up on the track bridge with 10 laps left in the race.

“It’s really a nice moment for all of the senior board to enjoy together after having planned a year in the making,” Kleiner said. “From the bridge, you can see everything, and it’s just a time when everyone can see and feel in the moment.”

A big difference in this year’s Grand Prix week is the headline concert. Instead of the annual spring concert, rapper Yung Gravy will be performing at Slayter Hill on Friday at 7 p.m.

Even though the concert tradition isn’t happening this year, Kleiner said this year’s Grand Prix serves as a “welcome back” event after a smaller event last year. He said he’s excited for students and fans to be a part of the Grand Prix once again.

“One of the things that I am very excited about is being able to watch the leaders that have developed throughout the year lead on race day”, Kleiner said. “I love that development, I love that leadership and I’m really excited to see some of those leaders become themselves and lead to their fullest ability.”

The Grand Prix race will be held on Saturday at the track located on the corner of McCormick Road and Cherry Lane. Tickets to watch the race in-person are sold out, but livestream tickets can be purchased for $15 from the Grand Prix website.