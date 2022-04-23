ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

This Colorado Train Ride May Be the Best Experience of Your Life

By Doc Holliday
 3 days ago
I don't want to be overdramatic, but I've ridden this Colorado train and I have yet to experience anything better. If you love scenic views, you owe it to yourself to at least ride it once. The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is a true throwback to a...

#Train Ride#This Train#San Juan Mountains#Durango Silverton
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

