Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals updated 3-round mock draft projections

By Bill Riccette
 3 days ago
As we reach the final weekend before the draft, let’s start setting the table for the big dance with a quick three-round Cincinnati Bengals mock before we get to our final seven-round mock next week. We’ll be using The Draft Network‘s machine for this exercise.

No. 34 (trade with Detroit) - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With a few options on the board, the Bengals decide to drop down a few spots, from 31 to 34, also sending a 2023 third-round pick to the Lions for a third this year (No. 97). After weighing the options, including another trade down, the Bengals settle on upgrading the corner position with Kyler Gordon, who will step right in and challenge Chidobe Awuzie and Eli Apple for a starting role.

No. 60 (trade with Tampa Bay) - Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals move up this time, swapping fourths and sending a seventh to Tampa to add some power on their defensive line with UConn’s Travis Jones, who really made a name for himself at the Senior Bowl.

No. 97 (trade with Detroit) - Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the third-round pick acquired from Detroit to move out of the first round, the Bengals get their added depth on the offensive line with Lindstrom, who comes from a family of NFL players, including his father and his brother, Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom, a 2019 first-round pick.

No. 104 (trade with L.A. Rams) - Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals traded down from 95 to 104, adding No. 253 to their haul, and grabbed Dulcich, who some have as TE1 in this class. The Bengals need a young pass-catching tight end and Dulcich would absolutely fill that role. Good value at the end of round three.

