We’ve got some bad news and some good news. The bad news is that THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL will be preempted again on Tuesday, April 26, and Wednesday, April 27, for West Coast viewers. The good news is that the UEFA Champions League tournament that keeps causing these preemptions is nearly over! This week is the first of two legs of the semi-final and the final is right around the corner!

SOCCER ・ 5 HOURS AGO