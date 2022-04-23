Trae Young dropped in an ice-cold game-winner over Jimmy Butler to give the Hawks a Game 3 win

Trae Young dashed through the Miami Heat defense and tear-dropped a beautiful game-winning shot over a high-flying Jimmy Butler to give the Hawks their first win of the series.

So I must ask — is there anyone colder than Trae Young?

Well, let’s define “cold.”

cold: “having or being a temperature that is uncomfortably low for humans” – Merriam-Webster Dictionary

And by that definition, no, nobody was as cold as Trae Young through 11 quarters of playoff basketball. He had shot 14/41 (34.1 percent) from the field and was being hounded by PJ Tucker and other Miami defenders throughout.

But that changed in the fourth quarter of Game 3. Young shook off the Heat’s physicality and delivered an epic final few minutes of basketball.

He scored 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, all in the last four minutes of the game, which included an and-one, a three from near the logo, and of course, the poetic game-ahead floater to put the Hawks up one point with 4.4 seconds to play.

The bucket saved Atlanta from falling down 0-3 in the series. Now, the Hawks will have a chance on Sunday to even the series 2-2.

Stay tuned.