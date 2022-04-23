Jodie Sweetin Talks About How Bob Saget Influenced Her Parenting Style

Bob Saget played the TV dad of three girls, Danny Tanner, to Jodie Sweetin, who acted as his middle daughter Stephanie in the popular series Full House which aired from 1987 to 1995. Beyond the acting, however, Jodie looked up to Bob as a good example to follow when it comes to parenting.

Bob Saget was an American actor, stand-up comedian, and tv host. The actor was born in 1956 and was well known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House (1987-1995) and its Netflix sequel, Fuller House (2010-2020). He was also the voice of older Ted Mosby in the popular sitcom, How I Met Your Mother and the original host of the show America’s Funniest Home Videos.

The Life of Bob Saget

BENJAMIN, Bob Saget, 2019. © Redbox / Courtesy Everett Collection

After high school, Saget wanted to be a doctor, but his English teacher, Elaine Zimmerman, saw his creative potential and encouraged him to choose a film career instead. Saget obliged and went on to attend film school at Temple University, where he created his first film, Through Adam’s Eyes, a black and white film that earned him an award of merit in the Student Academy Awards. After that, he acted in more plays and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1978. He flourished in Hollywood as an actor, show host, and comedian.

In 1982, he married Sherri Kramer, with whom he had three daughters- Audrey, Jennifer, and Lara. The couple divorced in 1997, and Bob got married again in 2018 to Kelly Rizzo of Eat Travel Rock tv.

Fatherhood

FULL HOUSE, from left: Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate Olsen, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, 1993, 1987-1995. ph: Bob D’Amico /© ABC /Courtesy Everett Collection

Bob was undoubtedly a great father because even his TV daughter Jodie gushes about his impact on her in real life through that. Bob’s daughter, Lara, shared a photo of him on Instagram in January 2020- “My dad loved with everything he had… instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and give that love… of all the lessons he taught me; these feel the biggest.” She wrote in her caption.

He had a loving, vanilla dad kind of style, and Jodie, witnessing how he treated his kids, found it impressive. “He didn’t talk to them like they were idiots — and he did the same with me.”

Beyond the Scenes

For Jodie, Bob was a father figure both on and offset. “He treated me with respect as a young person,” she said. Her experience with Bob taught her how to relate with her children- Zoie and Beatrix. “I understood that, when I had kids, you can joke with them and have real conversations,” she said.

Besides, he was also a parental figure to everyone he worked with, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played his other two daughters in Full House.

Jodie Sweetin’s Tribute to Bob Saget

LOVE UNDER THE RAINBOW, Jodie Sweetin, tv movie, (airs March 9, 2019. ph: ©Hallmark / courtesy Everett Collection

In January 2022, after performing a stand-up show outside of Jacksonville in Florida, Saget was found dead in Orlando’s hotel room at the Ritz Carlton. Reports say he died from head trauma. He was 65 years old when he died.

In her tribute to him, Jodie said,” There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was.”