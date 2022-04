BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits are off this week before they close out the regular season on April 30. While the result of that game won't mean much in the standings, since the Bandits have already clinched first place, it is a major night for Dhane Smith, who is just three points away from breaking his 2016 National Lacrosse League single-season league record of 137 points.

