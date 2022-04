Despite Elon Musk making the deal to buy Twitter, it's still unclear as to what all of his plans might be for it. Tesla’s stock dropped on Tuesday, potentially due to concerns over what the situation might mean for the EV maker going forward. Hatem Dhiab, a managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, and Bruce Goldfarb, the president and CEO of Okapi Partners, joined Cheddar News to talk about the ramifications of the acquisition for both Tesla and Twitter stockholders. "I think people are scared because the deal has some leverage that's tied to Tesla stock, and people are worried that maybe Elon will sell some of his stock," Dhiab said about the purchase. "But I don't think that that's likely."

