Pictured: Elisha Barnes | Photo credit:Hubbard Peanut Company. “If you can raise enough to have some to give away, you'll always have enough for yourself.”. “The first time I got hooked on farming, I was six years old,” Elisha Barnes says. “I had just gotten off the school bus, and my father, who was out in the field breaking corn with my uncle, climbed on top of our old tractor so I could see him and called my name. I walked over, and he put me on the tractor and explained how to drive it.”

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO