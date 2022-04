In what seems like one of the top stories of 2022, the retail liquor license that became available this year has finally found a new home. Get Bent LLC is the proud new owner of the license and will work to convert the current West Edge Collective building into Railspur, an ambitious ghost kitchen that will also have a bar, package store, and live music in Cheyenne's West Edge.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO