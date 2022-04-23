ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WATCH: Penn State reveals honorary coach for Blue-White Game

By Barkley Truax about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZK81f_0fI7VHfC00
A look at Penn State football's Beaver Stadium. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Zack Williams, a program assistant to the Penn State football team, will be an honorary assistant coach for the Nittany Lions’ annual spring game Saturday afternoon. Williams couldn’t thank head coach James Franklin enough for letting him be a part of the team, let alone a spring game honorary coach.

William’s dream was to be a part of the Penn State football team, which had opened up this past season for him after being a life-long fan of the Nittany Lions. He worked with the football team behind the scenes, and even made an appearance on College GameDay, where he brought the same joy and good-spirited fun he brings the Penn State locker room each day.

“I don’t think there’s a happier person in State College than Zack,” the video said. “He’s doing what he loves. He has his dream job, and that’s our goal. To help the kids get their dream jobs.”

Penn State’s first spring game since 2019 is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET live from Happy Valley with the Big Ten Network carrying the broadcast.

Big Ten reveals future site of Big Ten Championship Game

The Big Ten revealed on Wednesday that the Big Ten Championship Game will remain in Indianapolis through 2024. In a press release, the conference made the announcement that the showdown will stay at Lucas Oil Stadium, which has hosted the event since the inaugural iteration in 2011.

“Big Ten Football Championship Game to remain in Indianapolis through 2024,” wrote the Big Ten. “The Big Ten Conference announced today that the Big Ten Football Championship Game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2024.”

Additionally, the conference added that the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota will be the host of the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, as well as the 2024 Big Ten Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments.

Since Indianapolis began hosting the Big Ten Football Championship Game, Ohio Statehas dominated the event. The Buckeyes have captured five Big Ten trophies at the event, including four consecutive championships from 2017-2020.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Dual-sport Michigan player takes it to Ohio State — again

Beating Ohio State once in football is cool, but you know what else is cool? Beating the Buckeyes a few more times — you know, for good measure. Michigan baseball is looking to complete a three-game series sweep against arch-rival OSU, and one Wolverine has had a chance to be a part of both the football and baseball rivalry. Joey Velazquez is a linebacker on the gridiron (but mostly got his run on special teams this past season), but he’s also a bench player on the diamond. As the maize and blue found themselves tied in the seventh inning, Velazquez came up to bat and drove in the leading run.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Landed Big Transfer On Sunday

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Minnesota State
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Wisconsin Track, Cross Country Star Has Died At 21

The entire University of Wisconsin athletics family is mourning the recent tragic death of 21-year-old track and field athlete Sarah Shulze. Shulze, a junior standout for the Badgers’ women’s track and field and cross country teams, passed away on April 13. Wisconsin confirmed her passing on Friday. “Sarah...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#College Gameday#American Football#College Football#Blue White Game#The Nittany Lions#Pennstatefball#State College#Penn State
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
Sports
Ohio State University
The Spun

Look: Baby’s Ohio State Football Outfit Going Viral

For Ohio State fans, hatred of arch-rival Michigan runs deep. But over the weekend, that rivalry hilariously extended into the newborn care ward of an Ohio hospital. This morning Ohio State alum Amber Holley revealed that one of her coworkers at the ER recently had a baby. That friend took a picture of the baby’s new onesie and the message is extremely funny:
OHIO STATE
TMZ.com

James Madison Univ. Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

Tragic news ... James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett -- who was just named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday -- has died, the school announced. She was just 20 years old. In a statement announcing the sad news Tuesday morning, JMU officials did not reveal...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Highlights from Penn State's spring game

Penn State took the field for the final time during the spring season on Saturday, hosting its annual Blue-White Game. This year’s version was slightly different from years past. Because of limited numbers, James Franklin decided to go with an offense vs. defense format for this weekend’s spring game....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How many fans attended Penn State’s spring football game?

For the first time since 2019, Penn State allowed fans to step into Beaver Stadium for a spring preview of the football team. The annual Blue-White Game is traditionally a big draw for Penn State, and the crowds that make their way into Beaver Stadium for a spring game or glorified scrimmage every April tends to rank among the nation’s best when it comes to spring game attendance figures. And this year was no different. With a reported crowd size of 62,000 fans, Penn State’s Blue-White Game will once again go in the record books as one of the top spring game...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC4 Columbus

1-on-1 with Seth Towns about returning to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns spoke with NBC4 on Saturday at the Classic for Columbus to discuss his decision to return to Ohio State for a third season. You can watch his interview in the video player above. The Northland High School product missed all of last season with a back […]
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy