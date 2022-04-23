WATCH: Penn State reveals honorary coach for Blue-White Game

A look at Penn State football's Beaver Stadium. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Zack Williams, a program assistant to the Penn State football team, will be an honorary assistant coach for the Nittany Lions’ annual spring game Saturday afternoon. Williams couldn’t thank head coach James Franklin enough for letting him be a part of the team, let alone a spring game honorary coach.

William’s dream was to be a part of the Penn State football team, which had opened up this past season for him after being a life-long fan of the Nittany Lions. He worked with the football team behind the scenes, and even made an appearance on College GameDay, where he brought the same joy and good-spirited fun he brings the Penn State locker room each day.

“I don’t think there’s a happier person in State College than Zack,” the video said. “He’s doing what he loves. He has his dream job, and that’s our goal. To help the kids get their dream jobs.”

Penn State’s first spring game since 2019 is set to kick off at 2 p.m. ET live from Happy Valley with the Big Ten Network carrying the broadcast.

Big Ten reveals future site of Big Ten Championship Game

The Big Ten revealed on Wednesday that the Big Ten Championship Game will remain in Indianapolis through 2024. In a press release, the conference made the announcement that the showdown will stay at Lucas Oil Stadium, which has hosted the event since the inaugural iteration in 2011.

“Big Ten Football Championship Game to remain in Indianapolis through 2024,” wrote the Big Ten. “The Big Ten Conference announced today that the Big Ten Football Championship Game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2024.”

Additionally, the conference added that the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota will be the host of the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, as well as the 2024 Big Ten Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments.

Since Indianapolis began hosting the Big Ten Football Championship Game, Ohio Statehas dominated the event. The Buckeyes have captured five Big Ten trophies at the event, including four consecutive championships from 2017-2020.