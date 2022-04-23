ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Study: Dems 'sleepwalking into a Senate disaster' in 2024

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blogger Simon Bazelon ran the likely voting numbers for 2024 based on past...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepwalking#Dems#Disaster#Democratic
The Independent

Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
146K+
Post
786M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy