ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

State asks folks to stop feeding wild birds to prevent spread of bird flu

By CHRIS PETERSON
Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 3 days ago

Montana officials are warning poultry owners and the general public to take precautions against the avian flu including keeping poultry inside and taking down bird feeders.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been sweeping across dozens of states and has been confirmed in Montana. The avian flu is very contagious and very deadly in domestic poultry flocks, warned veterinarian Marty Zaluski from the Montana Department of Livestock.

The virus can be spread both from above and horizontally, he warned during a press call on Friday. It comes from above from wild birds and is primarily spread by waterfowl, though other birds can spread it as well. Some birds are asymptomatic, which means they can carry the disease, but don’t show signs of illness.

To date, seven domestic flocks in Montana have been tested, with four positive tests. Two were commercial and two were hobby operations, he noted. Poultry in Judith Basin, Cascade, Toole and Glacier counties tested positive earlier this month.

The death rate in infected poultry is about 90%.

The horizontal spread of the disease comes from humans and birds being transported from one flock to another. Humans who have poultry should not go to other poultry producers facilities, he cautioned, without thoroughly cleaning clothing, boots and other items that could spread the virus.

“We preach biosecurity for all species,” Zaluski noted.

Birds should also not be transported and intermingled.

The department has put a 60-day moratorium statewide on all poultry shows and displays and it could be extended if the virus doesn’t pass.

In wild flocks, the virus has shown up in a Canada goose near Belgrade, and snow and Ross’s geese, said Jennifer Ramsey, wildlife veterinarian with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park.

FWP is also testing wild turkeys and other birds that have been found dead. Those tests aren’t back yet. If it is in wild turkeys, it would be the first in the country.

Turkeys hunters should take precautions when cleaning birds, like wearing gloves and making sure knives are disinfected. Though rare, the flu can spill over to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes.

Ramsey also urged people to stop feeding birds, as feeders attract birds into one area, where the disease can spread more easily.

“Eliminating bird feeders is something people should do,” she said.

Poultry owners are urged to keep chickens inside or use netting to keep wild birds from mingling with chickens.

Bald eagles are susceptible to the disease because they feed on the carcasses of dead birds.

Zaluski and Ramsey both noted that if a person finds a dead bird or birds, they should contact FWP or the DOL, so a trained person can gather the bird.

People should not pick them up.

The last major outbreak of avian flu was in 2015, which infected about 50 million birds nationwide.

Zaluski said the disease ebbs and flows through bird populations and scientists aren’t quite sure the exact dynamics of how and why.

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hungry Horse News

Opinion: ‘Lostish’

We wandered around in the woods the other day, not exactly by design. I needed a photo to go with a story so we ran up to Cedar Flats, which is snow-free, unlike Glacier National Park. I’m a bit tired of postholing and even more tired of skiing on icy snow, so it was good to just be able to walk on the Earth, the wet dirt squishing beneath your feet. We headed up a trail which has a name that I forget. It’s a multiuse trail, which means that motorcycles use it as well has hikers and bicyclists. I don’t know how...
LIFESTYLE
Hungry Horse News

For the love of Rivers: Stoneman reflects on adventurous career

Darwon Stoneman figures Glacier Raft Co. has guided more than 500,000 people on the Middle and North Forks of the Flathead over the course of his career. He’s also guided thousands of others on the slopes during heli-skiing trips. All told, more than 50 million vertical feet. “Knock on wood, never a major incident,” he said during an interview last week.” “I’d like to say it was skill,” Stoneman gives a wry smile. He admits he’s had to dig a skier or two out from the snow during his career and having a raft flip, and sometimes even sink, is part of the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Industry
Local
Montana Health
Hungry Horse News

Big bear tracks

Spring continues! Winter one day cold and windy the next. At least the snow is mostly wet and melts quickly. Additionally, it helps melt underlying snow in a proper manner which reduces the threat of flooding later in June. Still, I am tired of snow, more tired of mud and ready to welcome some nice weather. I am looking forward to the first gophers and ready to slap the first mosquitoes. The gophers may not be out but the bears are – and they are, no doubt, very hungry. I haven’t seen any yet but a neighbor took pictures...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Yesterdays: Canada coal mine draws opposition

70 years ago March 28, 1952 Mel Ruder wrote an editorial saying the age to buy liquor should be 18 and stay there. “We favor setting the age for buying a glass of beer at 18 and then enforcing it,” he said. Ladies silk blouses were $1.69 at Davall’s Mercantile. 60 years ago March 30, 1962 Columbia Falls High School was proposing an industrial arts program, but it hinged on a levy being passed by voters to fund it. Glacier Park was being promoted at the World’s Fair in Seattle. The Park said it had about 500 inquiries from the public in March on what...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

New bear manager ready to hit the woods, neighborhoods

Justine Vallieres was recently named the new Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife conflict management specialist to fill the role of longtime grizzly bear manager Tim Manley. Vallieres worked as a technician under Manley for four years and worked under wolf biologists Kent Laudon and Diane Boyd for one year each prior to that. She’s originally from New Hampshire and has a degree in applied animal science and wildlife from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. To date, she’s says she’s worked with about 100 grizzly bears through her tenure and learned a lot from Manley, who retired last year. “He’s my mentor...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Life on the Island: Bighorn sheep a cool sight on Wild Horse Island

Among all of the places to visit on Flathead Lake, Wild Horse Island State Park offers some of the most diverse wildlife of any part of the lake and remains mostly untrammeled, despite a few well kept vacation homes. Less than two miles from shore at its closest point, paddling to the island is modest, but the water can turn choppy, as the area is known for uncommon wind shifts that can result in some serious situations for boaters and paddlers alike. It is best to check weather conditions before embarking as mornings can blow different winds than evenings based on...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Dead Birds#Bird Flu#Avian Flu
Hungry Horse News

Daines talks wolves

By Steve Daines And Jim Risch Idaho and Montana’s successful recovery of the gray wolf was a significant achievement in species conservation. In less than 10 years, not only were biological recovery targets for gray wolves met, they were exceeded. Unfortunately, delisting of the wolf has been mired in politics rather than informed by science. Last month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland authored an editorial, devoid of facts but flushed with alarmist rhetoric, perpetuating the false narrative that Idaho and Montana’s wildlife management policies are driving gray wolves to extinction. What’s more, the secretary disregarded both the spirit and procedure of the...
MONTANA STATE
Hungry Horse News

First 16 days of April were coldest, on average, ever

Hungry Horse News The first half of April was the coldest ever, on average, the National Weather Service in Missoula reported. The first 16 days of April saw a mean average temperature of just 30.3 degrees. The second coldest was 1953, when the 16-day mean average was 34.3 degrees. Records date back to 1899. The region’s snowpack is holding steady. The Flathead River Basin is at 102% of average. While eastern Montana was pummeled with heavy snow and blizzard conditions last week, the Kalispell and Glacier National Park area saw far less, but it was very windy. On Easter Sunday, kids gathered eggs through the flurries, though Sunday was actually somewhat pleasant, as it didn’t see the bone-chilling east and northeast wind that we had earlier in the week. This week still promises to be unsettled, with snow and rain and highs in the 40s and 50s.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
37
Followers
62
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy