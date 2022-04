Caleb Love, one of the stars of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, announced Sunday afternoon on social media that he's returning to North Carolina for his junior season. This was always expected to happen; it does not change anything as it pertains to the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. But it did complete a 12-day stretch in which Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, R.J. Davis and Love — four starters from the North Carolina team that just played Kansas in the national title game — all announced a return to Chapel Hill, ensuring second-year coach Hubert Davis will enter next season with the best and most-accomplished veteran core in the sport.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO