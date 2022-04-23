ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Chemical fire breaks out on Florida cargo ship forcing entire crew to evacuate after leftover sulfur goes up in flames

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A sulfur fire broke out on a cargo ship in Florida on Friday forcing the entire crew to evacuate.

The Tampa Fire Rescue team responded to a 911 call about a chemical fire on the Kelly Alafia cargo ship around 5.30am.

Crew members were reportedly cleaning the cargo hold before shift change. As the oncoming crew boarded the ship, they reportedly smelled smoke and called emergency services.

Crew members and an onboard marine chemist determined the fire's cause was from the byproduct of sulfur, which the ship transports, according to BIG 105.9 Radio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ru9hn_0fI73NHJ00
The Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the fire on the Kelly Alafia and one of their firefighter sustained minor injuries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtW5P_0fI73NHJ00
A chemical fire broke out on the Kelly Alafia cargo ship on Friday around 5.30am after sulfur byproduct caught fire due to welding. Since chemicals were burning, the incident was determined to be a hazardous materials operation and all crew had to be evacuated 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uj5w9_0fI73NHJ00
The ship was docked at the International Ship Repair and Marine Services (pictured) for repairs. The repair dock has the largest number of operational dry dockets in Florida 

Since chemicals were burning, the scene had to be deem a hazardous materials operation and all crew members had to be evacuated.

It was later determined the fire started due to welding, Tampa Fire Rescue determined.

No crew members were injured. One firefighter reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Savage Marine Services, which oversees the ship, said the boat was docked at the International Ship Repair and Marine Services for repairs, WFLA Now reported.

The International Ship Repair and Marine Services is the largest shipyard with operational dry docks in Florida, according to the New York Daily News.

Earlier this year, a massive fire broke out on a cargo ship carrying thousands of supercars including Porsches sunk in the middle of the Atlantic.

The Felicity Ace sank about 250 miles off Portugal's Azores Islands as it was being towed, just 13 days after a fire broke out on board, according to the Portuguese navy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1CQi_0fI73NHJ00
Earlier this month, the Felicity Ace (pictured) sank about 250 miles off Portugal's Azores Islands as it was being towed, just 13 days after a fire broke out on board, according to the Portuguese navy

The 650ft vessel listed to starboard before going under, the ship's manager said.

The Portuguese navy confirmed the sinking, saying it occurred outside Portuguese waters. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members when the fire first broke out, setting the ship adrift.

It wasn't clear how many cars were onboard the ship, but vessels of the Felicity Ace's size can carry at least 4,000 vehicles.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

