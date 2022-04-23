Tottenham Hotspur Match Threads

Another weekend, another win. It feels right at home for Newcastle fans, who have gone on to enjoy four consecutive victories by the Geordie Army. It’s been three weeks without knowing defeat for Newcastle and one has to wonder what could have been had the takeover taken place a couple of months before it actually did, or had some stupid games ended on the positive side of things instead of in soul-crushing draws (against Watford) or defeats (against Everton). One of the teams fighting for survival with Newcastle no more than five months ago, Norwich, hosted the Magpies on Saturday while sitting dead-last in the Premier League and, most probably, needing a miracle to stay in the top category of English football when all is said and done.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO