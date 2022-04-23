ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur Match Threads

By Sean Cahill
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Join Cartilage Free Captain for some awesome discussion whenever a Spurs match is on. There will be some emotions in this match. Spurs return home to take on the Gulls. They’re all must-wins from here on out. By Dustin George-Miller April 3. A six-pointer before the international break....

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

SB Nation

April 25th Open Thread - All Hail Origi

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
TV & VIDEOS
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, April 25

Good morning and happy monday, all. Independent record stores and vinyl junkies all over the world celebrated the 15th annual Record Store Day this weekend, where cool exclusive titles are released in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it promotion to promote these indie suppliers. For the first time since the pandemic, Record Store...
FOOD & DRINKS
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 5-1 Watford

Manchester City 5, Gabriel Jesus (4’, 23’, 49’, 53’), Rodrigo (34’) Watford 1, Hassane Kamara (28’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have earned a great win on the backs of great performances from most of our stars. Manchester City win after playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Norwich City 0-3 Newcastle - Match report: Welcome to the top half, Magpies!

Another weekend, another win. It feels right at home for Newcastle fans, who have gone on to enjoy four consecutive victories by the Geordie Army. It’s been three weeks without knowing defeat for Newcastle and one has to wonder what could have been had the takeover taken place a couple of months before it actually did, or had some stupid games ended on the positive side of things instead of in soul-crushing draws (against Watford) or defeats (against Everton). One of the teams fighting for survival with Newcastle no more than five months ago, Norwich, hosted the Magpies on Saturday while sitting dead-last in the Premier League and, most probably, needing a miracle to stay in the top category of English football when all is said and done.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lasses Score Predictions: The River Wear Derby Edition

Ant Waterson predicts... an away win for Sunderland!. Sunderland and Durham will entertain over one thousand fans this weekend and what an occasion it is going to be. I personally feel Sunderland will fancy their chances, Durham have been on a poor run and Sunderland have only lost once in five games. However, form goes out the window in derby games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brighton 2-2 Southampton: Ward-Prowse double spares Saints

James Ward-Prowse came to Southampton’s rescue on Sunday afternoon. After going two goals down in the first half to Brighton & Hove Albion, Saints’ captain Ward-Prowse scored two stunning goals to help salvage a point on their travels. Brighton went ahead early. Danny Welbeck scored early for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Instant reaction | Battling Blues beaten

Goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi settled a spicy Merseyside derby, but despite the result going as we expected Everton can at least take something from a spirited display at Anfield. The Toffees held Liverpool at bay for more than an hour and were proving a threat on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Paste Watford, 5-1: Reaction & Tweets

Gabriel Jesus scored four and assisted a thunder Rodri volley as Manchester City moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League table thanks to a 5-1 win over Watford at the Etihad. The result means City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table is extended...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Escalating situation in Paris Saint-Germain’s nets! Newcastle beware!

We’re not even close to the next transfer window opening, but rumors keep coming in bunches on daily basis. It’s the life of the Geordie Fan since a little something happened all the way back in October, and then everything went pretty much confirmed with the arrivals of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Matt Targett (loan), and Bruno Guimaraes for a grand total in excess of €100M. Not bad for a start, that economy flex.
NEWCASTLE, OK
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Derby Defeat

It was yet another road defeat for Everton Football Club in the 2021/22 season, making it 12 in total. This time, however, it came at the hands of eternal archnemesis Liverpool, whose title charge remains alive with five games left to play. The Toffees must now dig themselves out of a massive hole in order to avoid relegation, with the teams around them picking up points elsewhere this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

Rarely do games finish so unsatisfyingly. The tactics were wrong, individual errors and performances were horrific, and the result was unfortunately an accurate reflection of the more effective team on the day. That Arsenal had lost their three previous games this month and were incapable of scoring more than a single goal in any of them (nor more than two total in their last five) would make Chelsea, on paper at least, favourites. We did everything we could to ignore that and add to the overall upheaval currently facing the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Comments On Vile Hillsborough Chanting: “Football Does Not Need This”

The story of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster, the subsequent smear campaign against supporters led by The S**, and the cover-up by the police and the Tory government is all too familiar for most Liverpool FC supporters around the world. Although supporters have now been cleared of any and all wrongdoing by the courts, the damage done in the court of public opinion thanks to the work of that pathetic excuse for a newspaper and the cover-up undertaken in the immediate aftermath of the disaster is still being felt 33 years later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Origi Discusses his Merseyside Derby Record

The thing about Divock Origi is that — no matter what he does for the rest of his career — he’s reached legendary status at Liverpool. The man has scored the pivotal goal at multiple tournaments (including the Champions League), but today let’s talk about his contributions to the Merseyside Derby. Origi stopped to speak with LFC.com after the match ended, and discuss the phenomenal contribution he’s made to making sure Everton suffer:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Leicester City 0-0 Aston Villa - Stopping the rot!

Well it wasn’t a loss! How do the lads feel about Saturday’s draw against Leicester City?. Although Steven Gerrard has previously stated that he wants his Villa side to achieve success through ball retention, is it surprising that a majority of Villa’s points have come from results where we have less possession than the opposition?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool vs. Everton

Title-chasing Liverpool welcome relegation-threatened Everton to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season heads into its final stretch. For Jürgen Klopp and the Reds, they know nothing less than a win will do to keep pace with Manchester City after the Citizens swept Watford aside 5-1 on Saturday to push their lead to four for at least the time being and close the goal differential gap on Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE

