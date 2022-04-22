ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Cody Garcia Named 10th Mules Wrestling Head Coach

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARRENSBURG, Mo. – University of Central Missouri Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jerry Hughes announced the hiring of Cody Garcia as the 10th head wrestling coach in Mules wrestling history Friday, April 22. "I'm really excited for Coach Garcia to be the next head coach for Mules wrestling,"...

Nebraska State
