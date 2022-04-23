ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former on-screen Corrie couple Rob Mallard and Katie McGlynn reunite for an Easter getaway to Amsterdam... leaving fans ecstatic at their reunion

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They played on-screen couple Sinead and Daniel Osbourne on Coronation Street, until Sinead tragically died on the soap from cervical cancer in 2019.

But fans were set into a frenzy this week as actors Katie McGlynn and Rob Mallard reunited for an Easter trip to Amsterdam, alongside Lisa George - who plays Sinead's auntie Beth Sutherland on the soap.

The trio have all shared a collection of snaps from the trip to their respective Instagram profiles throughout this week, dubbing themselves 'tinkers on tour'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivXGW_0fI71ZhD00
Off-screen pals: Former on-screen Corrie couple Rob Mallard and Katie McGlynn reunited for an Easter getaway to Amsterdam this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSAx0_0fI71ZhD00
Back together: They were joined by Lisa George - who plays Sinead's auntie Beth Sutherland on the soap

Despite Katie leaving the soap three years ago, they proved they were still a tight-knit trio off-screen - as they seemed to have a ball on the city break.

The actors took in some of the Dutch city's sights, posing for snaps in front of canals and city bikes, before sitting outside in a local pub.

Taking to her 55.7k followers, Lisa gushed over her pals, writing: 'Loved spending time with these precious peeps and love them v much. We had a blast!!! The three musketeers in the Dam…. Fabulous memories which I will cherish . Love you / thanks for the laughs'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dTUY_0fI71ZhD00
Soap stars: Rob and Katie played Sinead and Daniel Osbourne on the soap, until Katie's departure in 2019, while Lisa plays Sinead's auntie Beth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blfFz_0fI71ZhD00
Down-time:The actors took in some of the Dutch city's sights, posing for a series of snaps before sitting outside in a local pub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlJnO_0fI71ZhD00
Memories: Taking to her 55.7k followers, Lisa gushed over her pals in the caption of her selection of pics

Katie kept it more simple, posting a photodump of the trip on Friday as she wrote: 'Dam dump', beginning the carousel with a snap of her and Rob beaming before heading out.

In another, she took a more playful approach - throwing her leg in the air and pulling an open-mouthed face as she posed next to a pink bike.

Rob shared a shot to his 32.1k followers too, wrapping his arm around Katie as they stood in front of a canal.

Katie sported a red-and-white ensemble for the picture, sporting a Levi's T-shirt, a red baseball cap and a pair of blue jeans with a red hoodie wrapped around her waist, bundling up with a leather jacket.

Meanwhile, Rob donned a pair of blue jeans with a dark crew-neck jumper and zip-up hoodie.

Fans seemed delighted with the reunion, rushing to the comments to display their happiness.

One wrote: 'My three fave Corrie people together', while another said it had 'made my day'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOSNi_0fI71ZhD00
Cute! The trio were all smiles as they strolled through Amsterdam during the getaway

