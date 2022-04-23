ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City 5-1 Watford: Gabriel Jesus nets FOUR as Pep Guardiola's men thrash visitors to move clear of Liverpool in title race, with Reds needing to beat Everton tomorrow to close gap back to one point

By Joe Bernstein
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Nothing screams the strength of Manchester City's squad like Gabriel Jesus coming in and scoring four times to keep them top of the league.

Jesus has started fewer than half of City's games this season and owed his place to Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva being rested for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg against Real Madrid.

Yet Pep Guardiola wants to win the Premier League as well and with understudies like his 25-year-old Brazilian, he can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJBwG_0fI6u8lq00
Gabriel Jesus scored four goals and provided an assist as Manchester City thrashed Watford on Saturday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmjIi_0fI6u8lq00
Brazilian striker Jesus was in stunning form as he scored twice in either half to hand his side a convincing victory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rCHV_0fI6u8lq00
The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the club in recent days but was on form on Saturday afternoon

MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER RATINGS

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 5.5: Cancelo 6, Dias 6, Laporte 6 (Ake 63 6), Zinchenko 8; De Bruyne 8 (Gundogan 57 6.5), Rodri 8 (Mahrez 70 6), Fernandinho 6.5; Jesus 9, Sterling 5.5, Grealish 6

Subs unused: Steffen (Gk), Bernardo, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer

Goals: Jesus 4, 23, 49pen & 53, Rodri 34

Booked: Cancelo

Watford (4-3-3): Foster 6; Ngakia 6, Kabasele 6, Samir 5.5 (Cathcart 68 6), Kamara 7; Sissoko 6, Louza 6 (Kayembe 75 6), Cleverley 6.5; Sarr 5.5 (Pedro 68 6), King 6.5, Dennis 6

Subs unused: Bachmann (Gk), Troost-Ekong, Masina, Gosling, Sema, Nkoulou

Goal: Kamara 28

Referee: Kevin Friend 6

Signed as a centre-forward, Jesus starts from a wider position these days, but retains an eye for goal that was far too acute for Watford, who remain in the bottom three, seven points from safety.

Jesus was virtually standing on the six-yard line for his first two goals, completed his first Premier League hat-trick from a penalty he won with a surge into the area and then added a fourth from 'long range' — maybe 10 yards.

For good measure, he also assisted City's other goal, a clip back for Rodri's thunderbolt half-volley. Watford's goal that briefly gave them hope at 2-1 was a tidy finish by Hassane Kamara but owed more to City complacency than anything else.

Roy Hodgson had won three times as a manager at the Etihad but a fourth was never really on the cards. This was City's 15th win in a row against Watford who are set for the Championship, particularly if they can't beat Burnley next weekend.

Meanwhile City's prospects of a fourth Premier League crown in five years look good as they moved four points clear of Liverpool who could reduce the gap in today's Merseyside derby.

As for Jesus, claiming the match ball is no guarantee he will start against Real on Tuesday night. Indeed, his main hope might be because Guardiola has a crisis at right-back with Kyle Walker injured, Joao Cancelo suspended and John Stones also a doubt after being left out of Saturday's squad.

'Today was my day,' said the goalscoring hero, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal because of his lack of game time at City. 'We played very good, made passes and passes to create and were good on the finishing.

'It was my first hat-trick in the Premier League. Sometimes I have scored two and then hit the post or had a shot blocked or saved.

'Kevin [De Bruyne] is an amazing player and gave me a very good cross. We can't look at Liverpool. They can win all their games but we are in front so we do have to do our jobs.'

Watford's rearguard action lasted just four minutes. Joao Cancelo bombed forward and one full-back's cross found the other, Oleksandr Zinchenko, at the far post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIZPG_0fI6u8lq00
Watford briefly threatened to get back into the game when Hassane Kamara scored for them in the first half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipcrN_0fI6u8lq00
However, midfielder Rodri soon put Man City back in control with a wonderful finish from the edge of the box

The Ukrainian had time to look up and put his cross into the path of Jesus, who was standing in the right place to stab his finish first time past Ben Foster.

The only obstacle for City was complacency, with Emmanuel Dennis nearly capitalising on loose play by Cancelo before he was denied, free on goal, by a wonderful rescue tackle from Zinchenko.

At the other end, Foster made saves from Cancelo and Jesus but was powerful against the genius of De Bruyne after 23 minutes.

Finding space down the right, the Belgian whipped in a cross at a perfect angle for Jesus to nod down and beat Foster at first bounce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeX9y_0fI6u8lq00
The 25-year-old Jesus then completed his hat-trick when he earned and scored a penalty shortly after half time

Staring down the barrel, Watford then unexpectedly scored themselves after 27 minutes, leaving manager Guardiola to wave his arms in disgust and sit down still chuntering. And it was a good goal. Josh King held the ball on the left and found Dennis. The forward then picked out Kamara's run that had not been spotted by City's defence.

The Ivorian got inside the box and beat Ederson with a low cross-shot for his first Watford goal since signing from Nice in January.

Jeopardy was the last thing City wanted so there was relief when they extended the lead again to 3-1 after half an hour.

It was a strange build-up with De Bruyne laying injured after hurting his ankle. Jesus regained possession and dinked a cross back to Rodri who was standing next to the stricken De Bruyne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMLIa_0fI6u8lq00
He then stroked home his fourth goal of the game shortly afterward to complete the rout at the Etihad Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyjsX_0fI6u8lq00
The result lifts Pep Guardiola's side four points clear of Liverpool, who play Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday

The Spaniard took advantage of any Watford confusion by striking a perfect half-volley into the top corner from 25 yards.

Jesus, with two goals and an assist to his name already, put a chance on a plate for Sterling but the England forward blazed over.

Within 14 seconds of the second half, Jesus was given his hat-trick chance when he surged into the penalty area and was floored by Foster's outstretched boot. After a three-minute VAR delay, he converted the spot-kick himself by sending the Watford goalkeeper the wrong way — but he still wasn't done.

In the 54th minute with the visitors backpedalling, he exchanged a one-two with De Bruyne and sidefooted home from eight yards to take his season's tally to 11. With the points wrapped up, De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri were removed to put their feet up ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg.

At least Watford didn't give up despite the one-sided scoreline. They deserved to score the final goal when substitute Joao Pedro headed a Dennis free-kick wide from close range. But the truth is City's second string could beat most Premier League first teams these days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Chuws_0fI6u8lq00
Meanwhile, things look bleak for Roy Hodgson's Watford, who are now seven points adrift of safety with five games to play

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates on the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Watford, alongside score alerts from Leicester vs Aston Villa and Norwich vs Newcastle.

14:28

Steven Gerrard wants Aston Villa pushing for trophies

Aston Villa have seen today's opponents, Leicester, pick up major silverware in recent years, and Steven Gerrard wants his side to follow in their footsteps.

Read what he had to say on his ambitions at Villa below...

Villa face Brendan Rodgers' team at King Power on Saturday trying to avoid a fifth straight defeat - a run of form that persuaded the hierarchy to sack Dean Smith and appoint Gerrard.

14:19

Dan Burn heaps praise on Eddie Howe

Newcastle reached the 40-point mark on Wednesday by beating Crystal Palace. Following that result, Dan Burn thinks Eddie Howe deserves the Manager of the Year award due to the impact he's made at St James' Park.

Find out what Burn said about his manager by clicking the link below...

The former Bournemouth boss took charge of the Toon in November when they were second bottom with only five points. But they are now 11th and closer to the European places than the drop zone.

14:17

Pep Guardiola insists Man City must be perfect to win the title

Pep Guardiola thinks Man City need to win their remaining six games to win the title.

Read what he had to say on the title race this week by clicking on the link below...

JACK GAUGHAN AT THE ETIHAD STADIUM: The Etihad Stadium was nervous before Mahrez's breakthrough but City went one point clear of Liverpool with six games remaining.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Confident Real Madrid had one foot out of the Champions League against PSG and Chelsea, and both times jumped back in - that's their way and they must show the same durability tonight... but Pep Guardiola knows them well

If you are wondering if Real Madrid fear they may have run out of lives in this Champions League, too many epic comebacks already used up, you'd be wrong. They get to the semi-finals and the smell of the final is too strong to be thinking about anything other than winning it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Burnley can climb out of the bottom three, if just for a few hours, if it beats Wolves on Sunday at Turf Moor (watch live, 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium). The Clarets are 2-1-1 in their past four matches, the most recent win and draw coming after the removal of longtime manager Sean Dyche. A win would give them 31 points, two more than 17th-place Everton. The Toffees will then hold two matches-in-hand, the first coming at 11:30am ET when they face surging Liverpool in a Merseyside derby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 34

What did we learn during Matchweek 33 of the 2021-22 Premier League season?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

JAMIE REDKNAPP: Villarreal must stop the flow to influential Thiago to prevent the Reds getting into their unstoppable rhythm... but Jurgen Klopp can play it cool as no side is better at silencing an opposition crowd than the Reds

You can hear the coos of appreciation from supporters when Thiago Alcantara makes one of those trademark forward passes of his. The vision is worth admiring and so is the execution in how it pierces the opposition. He’s such a satisfying player to watch and his influence on Liverpool is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Hassane Kamara
BBC

Man City 5-1 Watford: Pep Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Match of the Day: "Every team, except maybe four or five in the middle of the table, is playing for something. Watford is one of them but we started really well. We didn't defend well in some part of the game, because of the physicality, but it was a really good result."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The stats that show Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to form a strong partnership with anyone now at Man United: Only one of current team-mates has assisted him more than once... and Bruno Fernandes has provided as many goals as Edwin van der Sar did!

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United during their disappointing 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Saturday afternoon. Ronaldo's first half strike saw him become the 33rd player in history to reach 100 Premier League goals - having already reached a century and beyond in LaLiga (311), the Champions League (140) and on the international stage for Portugal (115).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Premier League talking points

April 24 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. Everton, stalwarts of the Premier League, face the real prospect of seeing their 68-year stay in the English top flight come to an end this season after a damaging weekend. Burnley's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers coupled with Everton's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard's plan to frustrate, irritate and harass Liverpool eventually fell down at Anfield - and his Everton side's lack of a goalscoring threat is a weakness that threatens to follow them down to the Championship

The banner on the Kop at kick-off simply said ‘1995’ and was meant to indicate the last time that Everton won something. But for Frank Lampard’s team, this was a day that was never really about winning. It was about not losing. For a while Everton looked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Everton#Norwich City#Real Madrid#The Premier League#Brazilian#Mbete#Ngakia 6#Kayembe#Masina Gosling#Sema
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Everton 2-0 in derby, quad bid still alive

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s 2-0 victory in a frantic 240th Merseyside derby on Sunday kept its quadruple bid on track while pushing Everton slightly closer to a first relegation in 71 years. Andrew Robertson’s second goal of the season produced the vital breakthrough after 62 minutes of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Oldham to BAN protesting fans who stormed onto the pitch and caused a two-hour delay to defeat to Salford City which confirmed relegation from the Football League

Oldham have announced their intention to issue club bans to supporters who invaded the pitch for almost an hour on Saturday as they suffered relegation from the Football League in defeat to Salford. The match, which finished in a 2-1 loss for Oldham, was suspended in the 79th minute when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I thought Johnny Giles and Billy Bremner were in midfield with all the tackles!': Jamie Carragher hails Leeds' 'mentality and intensity' after securing a precious point at Crystal Palace to move five points clear of relegation rivals Everton

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Leeds' attitude after they earned a hard-fought point against Crystal Palace on Monday night. Jesse Marsch's side found themselves under pressure at times at Selhurst Park, but managed to stand firm to move themselves five points clear of the bottom three. Assessing the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'He hasn't forgotten how to drive in the last four races': Lewis Hamilton is backed to 'become a factor' this year by Red Bull chief Christian Horner despite struggles at Mercedes... after his lowly 13th-placed finish in Imola

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted that struggling Lewis Hamilton will 'become a factor' this season despite his ailing fortunes with Mercedes. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, both of Red Bull, stormed home to take a 1-2 result at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the weekend, while Hamilton missed out on the points after finishing 13th - with team-mate George Russell outshining him.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Burnley moved out of bottom three with win over Wolves

Burnley climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone and pushed Everton into the bottom three after Matej Vydra grabbed the 62nd minute winner in a tense 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on Sunday. The Clarets have now claimed seven points from three games since sacking long-term...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Four Star Performance Moves Manchester City Women Into Third

Manchester City Women moved above Manchester United into third place in the WSL with a 4-0 victory over Leicester City Women at the Academy Stadium. Goals from Caroline Weir, Lauren Hemp, Julie Blakstad and a penalty from Alex Greenwood drew the blues level with United, but moved City into third thanks to a goal difference better than United of just one goal.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Thierry Henry's Bernabeu masterclass, THAT Gareth Bale goal, Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres running riot - and Fergie's shock triumph with Aberdeen! Eight memorable Real Madrid clashes with British clubs as they face Man City tonight

Manchester City's quarter-final triumph against Atletico Madrid took dogged determination the like of which this all-conquering Pep Guardiola side usually doesn't require. Now in the semi-finals targeting successive Champions League final appearances, they take on 13-time European champions Real - a team they beat 4-2 on aggregate in the last-16 stage two years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FA WSL Recap: Everton Women 0-3 Arsenal

Sunday at Walton Hall Park featured two teams that went into the season with similar aspirations but whose paths diverged very early in September. The yellow brick road for Arsenal this season has been a legitimate chance to win its first title since 2018/19, while the rocky route for Everton has featured a battle for continued existence in the Women’s Super League.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

344K+
Followers
32K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy