Manchester City 5-1 Watford: Gabriel Jesus nets FOUR as Pep Guardiola's men thrash visitors to move clear of Liverpool in title race, with Reds needing to beat Everton tomorrow to close gap back to one point

Nothing screams the strength of Manchester City's squad like Gabriel Jesus coming in and scoring four times to keep them top of the league.

Jesus has started fewer than half of City's games this season and owed his place to Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva being rested for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg against Real Madrid.

Yet Pep Guardiola wants to win the Premier League as well and with understudies like his 25-year-old Brazilian, he can.

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals and provided an assist as Manchester City thrashed Watford on Saturday afternoon

Brazilian striker Jesus was in stunning form as he scored twice in either half to hand his side a convincing victory

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the club in recent days but was on form on Saturday afternoon

MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER RATINGS

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 5.5: Cancelo 6, Dias 6, Laporte 6 (Ake 63 6), Zinchenko 8; De Bruyne 8 (Gundogan 57 6.5), Rodri 8 (Mahrez 70 6), Fernandinho 6.5; Jesus 9, Sterling 5.5, Grealish 6

Subs unused: Steffen (Gk), Bernardo, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer

Goals: Jesus 4, 23, 49pen & 53, Rodri 34

Booked: Cancelo

Watford (4-3-3): Foster 6; Ngakia 6, Kabasele 6, Samir 5.5 (Cathcart 68 6), Kamara 7; Sissoko 6, Louza 6 (Kayembe 75 6), Cleverley 6.5; Sarr 5.5 (Pedro 68 6), King 6.5, Dennis 6

Subs unused: Bachmann (Gk), Troost-Ekong, Masina, Gosling, Sema, Nkoulou

Goal: Kamara 28

Referee: Kevin Friend 6

Signed as a centre-forward, Jesus starts from a wider position these days, but retains an eye for goal that was far too acute for Watford, who remain in the bottom three, seven points from safety.

Jesus was virtually standing on the six-yard line for his first two goals, completed his first Premier League hat-trick from a penalty he won with a surge into the area and then added a fourth from 'long range' — maybe 10 yards.

For good measure, he also assisted City's other goal, a clip back for Rodri's thunderbolt half-volley. Watford's goal that briefly gave them hope at 2-1 was a tidy finish by Hassane Kamara but owed more to City complacency than anything else.

Roy Hodgson had won three times as a manager at the Etihad but a fourth was never really on the cards. This was City's 15th win in a row against Watford who are set for the Championship, particularly if they can't beat Burnley next weekend.

Meanwhile City's prospects of a fourth Premier League crown in five years look good as they moved four points clear of Liverpool who could reduce the gap in today's Merseyside derby.

As for Jesus, claiming the match ball is no guarantee he will start against Real on Tuesday night. Indeed, his main hope might be because Guardiola has a crisis at right-back with Kyle Walker injured, Joao Cancelo suspended and John Stones also a doubt after being left out of Saturday's squad.

'Today was my day,' said the goalscoring hero, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal because of his lack of game time at City. 'We played very good, made passes and passes to create and were good on the finishing.

'It was my first hat-trick in the Premier League. Sometimes I have scored two and then hit the post or had a shot blocked or saved.

'Kevin [De Bruyne] is an amazing player and gave me a very good cross. We can't look at Liverpool. They can win all their games but we are in front so we do have to do our jobs.'

Watford's rearguard action lasted just four minutes. Joao Cancelo bombed forward and one full-back's cross found the other, Oleksandr Zinchenko, at the far post.

Watford briefly threatened to get back into the game when Hassane Kamara scored for them in the first half

However, midfielder Rodri soon put Man City back in control with a wonderful finish from the edge of the box

The Ukrainian had time to look up and put his cross into the path of Jesus, who was standing in the right place to stab his finish first time past Ben Foster.

The only obstacle for City was complacency, with Emmanuel Dennis nearly capitalising on loose play by Cancelo before he was denied, free on goal, by a wonderful rescue tackle from Zinchenko.

At the other end, Foster made saves from Cancelo and Jesus but was powerful against the genius of De Bruyne after 23 minutes.

Finding space down the right, the Belgian whipped in a cross at a perfect angle for Jesus to nod down and beat Foster at first bounce.

The 25-year-old Jesus then completed his hat-trick when he earned and scored a penalty shortly after half time

Staring down the barrel, Watford then unexpectedly scored themselves after 27 minutes, leaving manager Guardiola to wave his arms in disgust and sit down still chuntering. And it was a good goal. Josh King held the ball on the left and found Dennis. The forward then picked out Kamara's run that had not been spotted by City's defence.

The Ivorian got inside the box and beat Ederson with a low cross-shot for his first Watford goal since signing from Nice in January.

Jeopardy was the last thing City wanted so there was relief when they extended the lead again to 3-1 after half an hour.

It was a strange build-up with De Bruyne laying injured after hurting his ankle. Jesus regained possession and dinked a cross back to Rodri who was standing next to the stricken De Bruyne.

He then stroked home his fourth goal of the game shortly afterward to complete the rout at the Etihad Stadium

The result lifts Pep Guardiola's side four points clear of Liverpool, who play Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday

The Spaniard took advantage of any Watford confusion by striking a perfect half-volley into the top corner from 25 yards.

Jesus, with two goals and an assist to his name already, put a chance on a plate for Sterling but the England forward blazed over.

Within 14 seconds of the second half, Jesus was given his hat-trick chance when he surged into the penalty area and was floored by Foster's outstretched boot. After a three-minute VAR delay, he converted the spot-kick himself by sending the Watford goalkeeper the wrong way — but he still wasn't done.

In the 54th minute with the visitors backpedalling, he exchanged a one-two with De Bruyne and sidefooted home from eight yards to take his season's tally to 11. With the points wrapped up, De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri were removed to put their feet up ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg.

At least Watford didn't give up despite the one-sided scoreline. They deserved to score the final goal when substitute Joao Pedro headed a Dennis free-kick wide from close range. But the truth is City's second string could beat most Premier League first teams these days.

Meanwhile, things look bleak for Roy Hodgson's Watford, who are now seven points adrift of safety with five games to play

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates on the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Watford, alongside score alerts from Leicester vs Aston Villa and Norwich vs Newcastle.

14:28

Steven Gerrard wants Aston Villa pushing for trophies

Aston Villa have seen today's opponents, Leicester, pick up major silverware in recent years, and Steven Gerrard wants his side to follow in their footsteps.

Read what he had to say on his ambitions at Villa below...

Villa face Brendan Rodgers' team at King Power on Saturday trying to avoid a fifth straight defeat - a run of form that persuaded the hierarchy to sack Dean Smith and appoint Gerrard.

14:19

Dan Burn heaps praise on Eddie Howe

Newcastle reached the 40-point mark on Wednesday by beating Crystal Palace. Following that result, Dan Burn thinks Eddie Howe deserves the Manager of the Year award due to the impact he's made at St James' Park.

Find out what Burn said about his manager by clicking the link below...

The former Bournemouth boss took charge of the Toon in November when they were second bottom with only five points. But they are now 11th and closer to the European places than the drop zone.

14:17

Pep Guardiola insists Man City must be perfect to win the title

Pep Guardiola thinks Man City need to win their remaining six games to win the title.

Read what he had to say on the title race this week by clicking on the link below...

JACK GAUGHAN AT THE ETIHAD STADIUM: The Etihad Stadium was nervous before Mahrez's breakthrough but City went one point clear of Liverpool with six games remaining.