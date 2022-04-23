ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick slams Eric Bailly after Man Utd outcast’s controversial Instagram post urging boss to drop Harry Maguire

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMYry_0fI6ty6o00

RALF RANGNICK has slammed Eric Bailly for his Instagram post urging the interim Manchester United boss to drop Harry Maguire.

The club’s skipper, who was this week sent a sickening bomb threat, has come under heavy fire for his poor form this term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXCPr_0fI6ty6o00
Eric Bailly caused controversy with his Instagram comments Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21snXF_0fI6ty6o00
Ralf Rangnick has hit out at the defender's antics Credit: AFP

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast star Bailly has only made four Premier League appearances so far this season.

He is desperate for more action, and he let everybody know this week on social media that he wants to partner Raphael Varane in defence.

Bailly, 28, replied to a fan who said he wanted him and the French star to start today against the Gunners.

He responded by saying “please” along with a laughing and praying emoji.

Rangnick was asked about the incident ahead of the Arsenal game, and the United chief was not happy.

He said: “If it’s true what you told me, it’s not the right sign and should not happen in a football club, no matter what league.

“I’m not on Instagram. Listen, I’m not talking about my players in the press conference not knowing what has happened, it doesn’t make sense.

“I can only tell you, never in my life will I be part of Instagram.”

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Discussing Maguire’s ordeal with the bomb scare, Rangnick said: “Again this is another bad sign of the crazy world we are living in.

“Obviously, I feel very sorry for Harry that he has to make that terrible experience.

“He knows that we are all behind him, the club is behind him.

“Everybody, the players, his team-mates. It’s sad enough that crazy things like that happen.”

Arsenal beat Man Utd 3-1 in a major boost for their top-four hopes.

Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka scored in the first half before Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back.

Granit Xhaka sealed the win with his 70th-minute strike to pull his team six points clear of sixth-placed United.

