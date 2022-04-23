ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to baby son as the Manchester United star points to the sky as he scores his 100th Premier League goal five days after revealing his child's tragic death

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo today dedicated his 100th Premier League goal to his newborn son who tragically died, raising his left arm and pointed to the sky in a subdued and heartbreaking celebration on his return to the Manchester United team.

The devastated Portugal footballer scored in the first half at Arsenal after the home fans had risen to applaud United's No 7 when the clock hit the seventh minute in a show of solidarity.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced five days ago that one of their newborn twins had passed away. The 37-year-old forward was then given compassionate leave by the club to be with his family and grieve after their loss.

He was left out of the squad that lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday, but participated in a full training session at Carrington with team-mates and has continued to train this week.

Ronaldo's goal at the Emirates Stadium came in the 34th minute to trim Arsenal's lead to 2-1. It was his 16th in the Premier League this season since rejoining from Real Madrid, on top of the 84 goals in his first spell at United from 2003 to 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ymg2V_0fI6s2Xu00
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo today dedicated his 100th Premier League goal to his newborn son who tragically died, raising his left arm and pointed to the sky in a subdued and heartbreaking celebration on his return to the Manchester United team 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaOmL_0fI6s2Xu00
Arsenal fans applaud on the seventh minute in support of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his newborn baby during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London, Saturday April 23, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGke8_0fI6s2Xu00
Fans brought signs of support for the legendary striker in his first game back after the death of his twin baby boy during childbirth last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4CYV_0fI6s2Xu00
The Portuguese star had announced the tragic death of his newborn son earlier this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7827_0fI6s2Xu00
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez returned home with their newborn daughter on Thursday, days after the footballer confirmed his partner lost the child's twin brother during birth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQgMQ_0fI6s2Xu00
A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain'

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro references their late father Denis who died in 2005 as she pays tribute following death of footballer's twin son

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amMQs_0fI6s2Xu00
Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro posted an emotional message on Instagram, along with pictures of him and her two children, after he revealed his newborn son had died

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has posted an emotional open letter referencing their late father after the footballer tragically revealed his newborn son has died.

The Manchester United star posted on Instagram that one of the newborn twins he had been expecting with partner Georgina Rodriguez had died.

In a statement the couple said was with 'the greatest pain' they had to confirm their baby had died. The other newborn twin, a girl, has survived.

The 37-year-old's sister, Katia Aveiro, posted a message from her home in Brazil, saying: 'Our little angel is already on daddy's lap', a reference to their father Dinis who died in 2005.

She said: 'I love you and my heart is with you over there. May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more.

'Our angel is already on father's lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters.'

She posted the message along pictures of the couple with her two children.

Ronald and Georgina received an outpouring of love after returning home with their newborn daughter on Thursday, days after confirming the child's twin brother had died during birth. He shared a social media update shortly after their baby girl made the journey back from hospital following her birth on Monday.

Posting a photo for his 430million followers, Ronaldo cradled his daughter while accompanied by Spanish partner Georgina and their four children - three of which the footballer fathered through surrogates.

Captioning the post, he wrote: 'Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

'Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world.'

Relatives and footballers showed immense support for the couple, with Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, writing in Portuguese: 'Amo demais' - translating to 'love so much' and Georgina's sister, Ivana Rodriguez, commented: 'God bless you'.

Team-mate Rashford, ex-Real Madrid star Jesé Rodriguez, former Chelsea captain John Terry and Dutch footballer Leandro Fernandes also shared heart and prayer emojis in response to the post.

Ronaldo's post was made shortly after he returned to full training with Manchester United.

Rangnick had earlier said: 'Yes, of course, this is the worst that can happen. I am a father of two sons myself so I am fully aware of what that means. We are all behind him, we are all with him, and wish that he and his family are strong together.'

Earlier, a statement from the club read: 'Everybody at Manchester United and indeed the football world is sending love to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, after the club legend made a heart-breaking announcement on Monday evening.

'Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield and we underline the family's request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.'

The couple first revealed they were expecting twins in October, posting a social media photo of themselves in bed holding a baby scan.

'Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you,' Ronaldo wrote. A picture of the player with his four children in their hot tub, all holding up two fingers to represent the twins, was also shared.

The couple already have four-year-old daughter Alana Martina, who was born in November 2017.

Ronaldo is also father to Cristiano Jr, 11, whose mother's identity has been kept secret by the footballer. United's top scorer is also father to twins Mateo and Eva, four, who were reportedly born via a surrogate in 2017.

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro led messages of support, posting photos of the bereaved couple with her son Jose.

'I love you and my heart is with you over there,' the singer wrote on social media. 'May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsNCo_0fI6s2Xu00
Liverpool and Man United fans joined to applaud in the seventh minute at Anfield on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYViZ_0fI6s2Xu00
Georgina shares daughter Alana, three, with Cristiano, and the Manchester United star also has son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKoLY_0fI6s2Xu00
Miss Rodriguez is seen while pregnant with twins. Ronaldo and Georgina announced the pregnancy in October 2021

She mentioned her and Ronaldo's father Dinis who died of liver failure, aged 52, in September 2005. 'Our angel is already on father's lap,' she wrote. 'And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters.'

Manchester United posted a message saying: 'Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and your family at this time.'

And Ronaldo's teammate Marcus Rashford wrote: 'Thoughts are with you and Georgina, brother. I'm so sorry.'

Since meeting in 2016, Miss Rodriguez has followed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo from Madrid to Turin and then Manchester, as he left Real Madrid for Juventus and United.

Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jr was born in the United States in 2010 but immediately taken back to Madrid to be raised in Spain. The identity of his mother is unknown.

Daily Mail

Thierry Henry's Bernabeu masterclass, THAT Gareth Bale goal, Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres running riot - and Fergie's shock triumph with Aberdeen! Eight memorable Real Madrid clashes with British clubs as they face Man City tonight

Manchester City's quarter-final triumph against Atletico Madrid took dogged determination the like of which this all-conquering Pep Guardiola side usually doesn't require. Now in the semi-finals targeting successive Champions League final appearances, they take on 13-time European champions Real - a team they beat 4-2 on aggregate in the last-16 stage two years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag advised not to drop Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten says Erik ten Hag shouldn’t drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he joins the club next season.Ten Hag has been named as the Premier League club’s new permanent manager and will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick next campaign. There are question marks over Ronaldo’s place in the team going forward but Van Basten believes the Portugal international should stay in the line-up next season.“If Ronaldo carries on playing like he did last week [against Norwich] and scores two or three goals in a match on a regular basis, there is no need to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

JAMIE REDKNAPP: Villarreal must stop the flow to influential Thiago to prevent the Reds getting into their unstoppable rhythm... but Jurgen Klopp can play it cool as no side is better at silencing an opposition crowd than the Reds

You can hear the coos of appreciation from supporters when Thiago Alcantara makes one of those trademark forward passes of his. The vision is worth admiring and so is the execution in how it pierces the opposition. He’s such a satisfying player to watch and his influence on Liverpool is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek 'is handed a lifeline by Erik ten Hag', with incoming boss 'set to include the former Ajax star in his pre-season squad' once he has returned from his Everton loan spell

Donny van de Beek's hopes of making it at Manchester United have received a boost after reports Erik ten Hag is set to include him in his pre-season squad. The Holland international joined Everton on loan in the January transfer window having played just 70 Premier League minutes for United in the first half of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

