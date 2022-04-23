ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Tour boat with 26 on board goes missing with ‘no sign of survivors’ after ship issued emergency distress call

By Anthony Blair
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHWM3_0fI6rsss00

EMERGENCY crews are desperately searching for a tour boat which has sunk off the coast of Japan with no sign of the 26 passengers and crew on board.

The ship issued an emergency distress call claiming it was beginning to sink, but despite an eight-hour search, no one has yet been found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1mwI_0fI6rsss00
There are no signs of survivors after a tour boat in Japan went missing Credit: AP
26 were on board at the time, including two children Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAvhm_0fI6rsss00
The ship was travelling near the Shiretoko Peninsula when it came into difficulties Credit: Alamy

It was cruising off the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, near the scenic Kashuni Falls close to Shiretoko Peninsula when it issued the distress call.

The distress call was issued earlier on Saturday at 1.15pm local time (5.15am BST) to say that the 19-ton ship Kazu1 had been flooded at the bow and was taking in water.

They also said that the ship was keeling at a 30-degree angle and that those on board were wearing lifejackets.

Onboard were 24 passengers - including two children - as well as two crew members.

The boat left the Utoro port at around 10am on Saturday, and was expected to return to port by 1pm.

High waves and strong winds were observed in the area around noon, according to a local fisheries cooperative.

Japanese media reports said fishing boats had returned to port before noon because of the bad weather.

The NHK public broadcaster said there was a warning for high waves of up to 3 meters (9 feet) high.

According to the operator's website, the tour takes about three hours and offers a scenic view of the western coast of the peninsula, including nature and animals such as whales, dolphins and the brown bear.

An official of the vessel's operator, Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise, said he could not comment as he had to respond to calls from worried families of the passengers.

The boat can accommodate up to 65 people, according to the operator's website.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has cancelled his program for Sunday after travelling to southern Japan for a two-day water conference.

He is set to return to Tokyo as emergency services investigate what has happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C03Xs_0fI6rsss00
The headquarters of the company which runs the tours Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLEif_0fI6rsss00
The ship was off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido Credit: Google

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

4 people from missing tour boat in Japan found

The Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday that their helicopters found four of the 26 people on a tour boat missing since the day before.The four people were found near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula, but the coast guard said it could not confirm whether they were rescued alive.The boat carrying 24 passengers and two crew members had gone missing after sending a distress call about 18 hours earlier Saturday, saying it took in water and was sinking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Boats#Whales#Brown Bear#Hokkaido#Japanese#Utoro#Nhk
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Health Services
Place
Tokyo, JP
Daily Mail

Diver shares urgent great white shark warning after a terrifying close call just eight metres from the shore: 'I haven't seen it like this in 45 years'

An Australian diver has warned ocean lovers to carry a tourniquet if they dare venture into the surf after he encountered a 3.5 metre great white shark over the weekend. The man, who posted in popular Sydney Facebook group Bondi Local Loop, said he became separated from two of his fellow dive buddies on Sunday only to come face to face with a deadly shark.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
404K+
Followers
20K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy