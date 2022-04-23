ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Charlotte FC (3 wins, 5 losses, 0 draws) visit DGS Park Saturday to take on the Colorado Rapids (2-3-2). Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

Charlotte FC has actually performed well this season for a team in its first year. However, its road struggles are notable. It has zero road victories in four tries and has been outscored 9-2 in those games.

Charlotte is led by 25-year-old Polish F Karol Świderski who has 4 goals on the season.

Colorado has struggled since finishing atop the Western Conference last season. However, the Rapids have yet to lose at home and have outscored opponents 6-1 at DSG Park.

They have lost two straight games though, falling in back-to-back 3-1 losses at FC Dallas and Minnesota United. The Rapids are led by 28-year-old Chilean F Diego Rubio.

Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC odds, lines, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Colorado -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Charlotte +570 (bet $100 to win $570) | Draw +330
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Prediction

Colorado 2, Charlotte 0

Money line (ML)

PASS.

There’s not a ton of value on the money line as you could probably tell from above.

Charlotte has been awful on the road while Colorado has typically handled business at home. I don’t see that pattern changing in this one, so the odds to get Colorado to win aren’t good enough to suggest.

The Rapids -1 (+135) would be a more reasonable wager.

Considering Charlotte has lost two of its four road games by 2 goals or more it may be worth a shot. Both of Colorado’s home wins have also both been by more than one goal.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET the UNDER 2.5 (-108).

Charlotte has cooled off as of late because of its struggles offensively, scoring just 3 goals in its last two games. That bodes well for the Rapids who have struggled defensively.

The Rapids and their opponent had gone under 2.5 goals in three straight games but have missed it in their last two outings because they’ve allowed 3 goals in each. They haven’t scored 2 or more in their last four performances.

Charlotte’s offense isn’t nearly at the level of FC Dallas, and the inaugural franchise will be on the road where it’s struggled. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Charlotte held scoreless here.

