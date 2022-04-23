ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billie Eilish’s Simpsons Short Pokes Fun At The Singer Swallowing Spiders And Frequently Changing Her Hair

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billie Eilish has hit a lot of milestones as of late. The singer recently won an Oscar for her theme tune in No Time To Die and became the youngest artist to ever be a Coachella headliner, at this year’s festival. To add to the list, Eilish has been animated into...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Finneas O'connell
Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish and Finneas Were the Oscars’ Best-Dressed Siblings

Billie Eilish and Finneas are always a package deal. As siblings and creative partners, they make music, perform, and occasionally dominate the red carpet together, too. This was certainly the case at tonight’s Oscars, where the pair are set to perform during the ceremony. Eilish and Finneas hit the step and repeat in complementary looks by Gucci. In the label’s all-black designs, they embraced classic Hollywood glamour in their own distinctive way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Spiders#The Simpsons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
90K+
Followers
32K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy