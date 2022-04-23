ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal fans pay touching tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo by dedicating a minute's applause to the Manchester United forward following the tragic death of his newborn son

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal fans paid respect to Cristiano Ronaldo by applauding the Manchester United forward in the seventh minute of their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium, following the death of his baby son earlier this week.

Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, gave birth to twins, but the Portuguese striker confirmed in a statement on Monday that his newborn son had passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1Fcm_0fI6pofc00
Cristiano Ronaldo was applauded by fans at Arsenal after the recent death of his newborn son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458moe_0fI6pofc00
Arsenal supporters got to their feet in the seventh minute to pay respect to Ronaldo

Ronaldo missed United's trip to Anfield to play Liverpool on Tuesday night after his devastating loss.

Despite his absence, fans all around the ground stood and clapped in the seventh minute of that game - matching Ronaldo's shirt number.

Liverpool fans also sang the club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone', as they put rivalries aside to show solidarity with the 37-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141eOO_0fI6pofc00
Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the first half against Arsenal to get Man United back into the game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHqUL_0fI6pofc00
He pointed to the heavens after his goal, appearing to pay tribute to his son

Ronaldo's family expressed their gratitude to Liverpool supporters for their respectful gesture.

Having taken time away for compassionate leave, Ronaldo was back in the starting line-up for United's match against Arsenal in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, and the crowd once again showed their support for him by giving him a minute's applause.

Ronaldo would go on to score in the first half, getting on the end of Nemanja Matic's cross to bring his side back into the game after Arsenal had taken a 2-0 lead through Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka.

He pointed to the heavens after his goal - his 100th in the Premier League - seemingly paying tribute to his son.

Comments / 0

