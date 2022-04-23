ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Patrick Cripps heroics not enough to rescue Carlton as Dockers seal 35-point victory to send warning message to the rest of the competition and move into the top two

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Fremantle have overcome a herculean performance from Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps to post a 35-point win at Optus Stadium.

Carlton suffered a huge blow in the opening minutes of Saturday night's match when big man Marc Pittonet suffered a game-ending knee injury.

The Dockers controlled most aspects of the contest, and opened up a 38-point lead during the third quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpZYv_0fI6oHH200
Fremantle sent a strong message to the rest of the comp with a 35-point win over Carlton

But Cripps simply refused to give up, with his three-goal second half dragging his team back into the match.

Carlton twice closed to within 21 points in the final quarter, but the Dockers ended the match with a bang to seal the 14.13 (97) to 9.8 (62) victory.

The result improved Fremantle's record to 5-1, while Carlton slipped to 4-2.

Pittonet suffered a suspected PCL injury to his left knee after clashing knees with Fremantle big man Sean Darcy in a ruck contest.

Darcy was subbed out of the game with concussion after copping an accidental boot to the head from Charlie Curnow in the third quarter.

Cripps, in his return from a hamstring injury, finished the match with 32 disposals, eight clearances and 3.1, while former Docker Adam Cerra was booed by the sellout crowd for every one of his 32 disposals and seven clearances.

Fremantle forwards Rory Lobb and Lachie Schultz booted three goals apiece, while midfielder Andrew Brayshaw was influential with 27 disposals, eight tackles, and seven clearances.

Dockers backmen Luke Ryan, Griffin Logue, Alex Pearce, and Brennan Cox were rock solid against Carlton's potent forward line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfLzV_0fI6oHH200
Patrick Cripps' late rally was not enough as the Dockers held on for a comfortable victory

The Blues overcame Pittonet's early exit and a knee injury scare to Harry McKay to take a four-point lead into quarter time.

But the weight of numbers eventually paid dividends for the Dockers in the second term, with Michael Walters proving crucial in the six-goal blitz.

Walters booted his first after catching Cerra holding the ball.

And he had the crowd off their seats when he dribbled through his second a short time later to give Fremantle a 19-point lead at the long break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMbV9_0fI6oHH200
The visitors were hit by an early blow after big man Marc Pittonet suffered a knee injury

The inside-50m stat read 32-15 in favour of Fremantle at half-time, but Carlton's efficiency up forward kept them in the match.

Fremantle threatened to blow the game apart in the third quarter but Cripps kept Carlton within striking distance with two goals.

And when he nailed a long-range bomb in the final term, the Blues were a chance of snatching victory.

But two goals to Sam Switkowski snuffed out the challenge and ensured Fremantle stayed in second spot on the ladder.

