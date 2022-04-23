ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I bought my girl, 10, cars worth £193k even though she can’t drive – but she IS rich enough to retire at 15

WHEN we were 10 years old, our biggest concerns were making it home from school in time for our favourite shows and how many Freddos we could buy for a quid.

But for Pixie Curtis, who has cars worth £193k bought for her by her mum, life couldn't be more different.

Pixie and mum Roxy
Pixie, pictured with her brother Hunter

Even though she's still in primary school, the Australian pre-teen has created her own company called Pixie's Fidgets - with her mum Roxy's help of course.

The mum-and-daughter officially launched the toy business in May - and in the first 48 hours, their colourful popping toys had completely sold out.

What's more, PR guru Roxy told Stellar that the company turned over $200,000 [£105k] in its first month.

But this isn't the 10-year-old's only business - as her mum also created a hair accessory brand in her name when she was just a baby called Pixie's Bows.

The two companies fall under Pixie’s Pixs - which sells other children's toys, clothes and accessories that have the 10-year-old's stamp of approval.

Commenting on her daughter's huge success, Roxy said she's set all this up for Pixie so she "can retire at 15" if she wants to.

However, the mum says that's pretty unlikely given her pre-teen's entrepreneurial drive.

She said: "What is the most exciting thing for me is the entrepreneurial spirit that she has at such a young age. I never had it, although it was drummed into me that I had to succeed."

"When I was 14, I got a job at McDonald’s because that’s what you did back in my day.

“So, I guess to me the biggest thing is her drive as an entrepreneur. Yes, I’ve enabled it, but she’s still got it, which is for me the most rewarding part."

Roxy, who has a number of successful businesses including Sweaty Betty PR, shares Pixie with husband Oliver Curtis, who she married in 2012.

The couple are also parents to six-year-old Hunter, and live in a $6.6million (£3.6m) mansion in Sydney.

In August, Pixie received £265 Balenciaga flip flops and a Prada handbag for her 10th birthday - not to mention the lavish party thrown in her honour.

In December, Roxy shared Pixie's VERY extravagant Christmas list - including a new phone and a £50 anti-ageing cream.

Meanwhile, Roxy bought a £141k Mercendes Benz for her two children, which is vertically identical to the (slightly cheaper) one she already got them.

Speaking to News.com.au, she said: “It's of utmost importance to me that both she and her brother Hunter travel safely on the roads when going to and from school so I purchased a car for her.

“Obviously she doesn’t drive it, she is driven in it as is her brother to and from school and for any activities.

“Given the number of fatalities on our roads their safety is so important so if it means buying a car that has extra safety features that’s what I’ll do.”

